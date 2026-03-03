<p>When a government school in Rajasthan set up its first robotics lab, the inaugural batch had 32 students. Only five were girls.</p>.<p>Six months later, during an internal robotics challenge, two of those five girls led their teams. One of them had initially refused to even touch the hardware kit, convinced that “circuits are for boys.” What changed was not the infrastructure alone, but the ecosystem around it.</p>.<p>Across India, schools are rapidly investing in robotics labs, AI classrooms, tinkering spaces, and innovation hubs. Under initiatives like the Atal Innovation Mission and its Atal Tinkering Labs, thousands of schools now have access to structured maker spaces. On paper, access to infrastructure has expanded significantly. But the larger question remains: Does infrastructure automatically translate into equal participation?</p>.<p><strong>The participation gap is real</strong></p>.<p>According to the All-India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE), women now account for nearly half of total higher education enrolment in India. However, when we narrow this to engineering and technology streams, female enrolment drops significantly. The gap widens further in advanced fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and core electronics.</p>.Women in STEM, jobs must follow.<p>At the school level, the pattern begins much earlier.</p>.<p>In multiple schools we have observed, enrolment in innovation labs is usually gender-balanced when participation is mandatory. But when projects become competitive, voluntary, or time-intensive, such as robotics competitions or coding clubs, girls’ participation often declines. This indicates that infrastructure may open the door, but culture determines who walks in and stays.</p>.<p><strong>Insufficient infrastructure</strong></p>.<p>In a Tier-2 CBSE school in Madhya Pradesh, the robotics lab was well-equipped. Yet, during open lab hours, boys occupied most of the equipment. Girls preferred working on documentation or presentation slides. Teachers later admitted that they unconsciously assigned hardware roles to boys and creative or reporting roles to girls.</p>.<p>When the school consciously rotated responsibilities, mandating that every student handle wiring, coding, assembling, and presenting participation patterns shifted within a term. Girls began experimenting more confidently with tools. One student who had initially chosen “design only” later represented the school at a state-level robotics showcase.</p>.<p>The lesson was clear: access without structured inclusion reproduces existing biases.</p>.<p><strong>Classroom dynamics</strong></p>.<p>Research globally, including studies cited by UNESCO, shows that girls’ participation in STEM is strongly influenced by classroom climate, teacher expectations, and representation. When teachers model equal technical expectations and celebrate problem-solving over speed or aggression, girls’ retention increases.</p>.<p>In several schools, we observed that girls responded particularly well to project-based challenges set in real-life contexts, such as designing a smart irrigation model for local farms or building safety alert systems. Contextual relevance appeared to reduce intimidation and increase ownership.</p>.<p>Interestingly, when robotics and AI were introduced through storytelling and problem-solving rather than technical jargon, initial hesitation among girls reduced significantly.</p>.<p><strong>Impact of role models and visibility</strong></p>.<p>In one school in Haryana, participation in the innovation lab rose sharply after a female alumna pursuing engineering returned to mentor students. Her presence shifted perception more than any new equipment did.</p>.<p>Exposure matters. When girls see women coding, building hardware, or leading tech projects, the idea of belonging in that space becomes tangible.</p>.<p>Several schools have also experimented with girls-only introductory workshops, not to segregate permanently, but to create safe entry spaces. Once confidence is built, mixed teams function more equitably.</p>.<p><strong>Data from the ground</strong></p>.<p>Across schools where structured lab integration was implemented, meaning labs were embedded into the curriculum rather than treated as extracurricular add-ons, we observed up to a 20–30% increase in sustained female participation over two academic years.</p>.<p>However, in schools where labs remained optional clubs without mentoring frameworks, gender ratios remained largely unchanged.</p>.<p>This suggests that innovation labs can indeed shift participation patterns, but only when accompanied by:</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Teacher sensitisation</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Rotational task allocation</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Contextual project design</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Visible female role models</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Long-term mentoring rather than one-time exposure</p>.<p>Perhaps the most telling shift is not enrolment, but confidence.</p>.<p>In a Bengaluru school, a Class 8 student who once hesitated to switch on a soldering iron now leads peer training sessions. Her parents later shared that she now speaks about pursuing engineering, something she had never considered before exposure to hands-on STEM.</p>.<p>Infrastructure, in this sense, acts as a catalyst. But transformation happens when psychological barriers are addressed alongside physical ones.</p>.<p>Innovation labs change participation patterns, but not automatically. Robotics labs and AI classrooms can democratise access. They can disrupt stereotypes. They can give girls a first touchpoint with tools historically perceived as male-dominated. But without conscious design, they risk becoming sophisticated rooms that mirror existing inequities.</p>.<p>The real shift happens when infrastructure is paired with intentional pedagogy.</p>.<p>As India expands its innovation ecosystem under national education reforms, the next phase must move beyond building labs to building inclusive cultures within those labs. Only then will participation patterns not just change temporarily, but evolve sustainably.</p>.<p>Because in the end, machines do not create equity. Mindsets do.</p>.<p><span class="italic"><em>(The author is the co-founder of a company that sets up Atal Tinkering Labs)</em></span></p>