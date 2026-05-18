<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-university">University of Delhi</a> has opened registrations for admissions to its two-year postgraduate programmes for the academic session 2026-27.</p><p>According to an official press release issued by the university, Delhi University will now offer two types of postgraduate programmes from the 2026-27 academic session:</p><ul><li><p>One-year Master’s degree programmes</p></li><li><p>Two-year Master’s degree programmes</p></li></ul><p><strong>Registration for two-year PG programmes begins</strong></p><p>The registration process for two-year postgraduate programmes began on May 16 and will remain open till 11:59 pm on June 7, 2026, on its official registration portal, <em><ins><a href="http://pgadmission.uod.ac.in/">pgadmission.uod.ac.in</a></ins></em>.</p><p>Admissions will be conducted through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal based solely on scores obtained in the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2026 examination.</p><p>Students currently studying in the third or fourth year of their undergraduate programme will be eligible to apply for the two-year Master’s courses, provided they satisfy the programme-specific eligibility criteria and have appeared in the relevant CUET-PG paper.</p><p><strong>Registration fee</strong></p><p>Delhi University has also announced the CSAS (PG) 2026 application fee structure.</p><p>The non-refundable application fee per programme is:</p><ul><li><p>Rs 100 for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates</p></li><li><p>Rs 250 for Unreserved (UR), Other Backward Classes - Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates</p></li></ul>.Delhi University UG admissions 2026 to begin in June; Check eligibility, fee structure and more.<p><strong>DU introduces DigiLocker-based integration</strong></p><p>The university has also introduced an automated credential integration system this year.</p><p>According to the press release, student details such as name, date of birth, category, gender, parents’ names, and CUET scores will now be auto-integrated through the DigiLocker/API Setu platform.</p><p>The university said the system is aimed at reducing duplicate data handling, improving security, and creating a more uniform authentication mechanism for admissions.</p><p><strong>One-year Master’s programmes to begin soon</strong></p><p>Delhi University has also confirmed that applications for one-year postgraduate programmes under the NEP structure will be invited separately through another portal.</p><p>The university stated that students pursuing a four-year Bachelor’s Honours degree with Research or Entrepreneurship, as well as students graduating with a four-year Bachelor’s degree with a Major in the relevant subject, will be eligible to apply for the one-year Master’s programmes.</p><p>Candidates have been advised to regularly visit the official admission portal for updates regarding schedules, eligibility, and seat allocation rules.</p>