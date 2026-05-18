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DU opens admissions to its master's courses through CUET scores, apply before June 7

The registration process for two-year postgraduate programmes began on May 16 and will remain open till 11:59 pm on June 7, 2026.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 11:39 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 11:39 IST
EducationDelhi UniversityPostgraduate coursesDUadmission

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