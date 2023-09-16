Education: Now a frontier of Centre vs States war?

Kerala has not implemented the 5+3+3+4 school education structure recommended by the NEP and kept the minimum age for admission to Class I at five instead of raising it to six. The state’s LDF government also recently brought out a supplementary textbook for higher-secondary students by including portions like Mahatma Gandhi's assassination and Mughal empire that were removed by the NCERT.

“Those who eliminate portions like Mahatma Gandhi assassination from textbooks for their vested interests may even try to glorify Gandhi assassin Nathuram Vinayak Godse in future,” said Vijayan. “Eliminating portions of the Mughal empire are part of attempts to create an impression that the country belonged to one section only,” added the chief minister of the state.

When it comes to the NEP, the state is yet to implement the 5+3+3+4 school education structure. Practical difficulties in shifting to the new structure all on a sudden has been the major hindrance. While a student can be admitted to Class I at the age of five as per the existing system being followed over the decades, the new structure prescribed by the NEP will permit admission to Class I on attaining the age of six only. The shift to the new system all of a sudden would lead to a lack of students in one batch. Hence it was facing stiff resistance from various quarters, especially school managements.

The new state education policy that the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal has of late notified has also retained the existing 5+4+2+2 pattern instead of adopting the NEP’s 5+3+3+4 structure in school education.

The Kerala government, however, decided to introduce the four-year undergraduate courses, but with only one exit option after three years, contrary to what was recommended by the NEP. The West Bengal government too decided to introduce four-year undergraduate courses in the state.

Tamil Nadu, probably the only state to have a two-language policy in the country, has refused to implement the NEP and is in the process of drafting a state education policy. However, it has become the first state to implement a key aspect of the NEP, the breakfast scheme, for primary school children.