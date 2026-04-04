<p>With Artificial Intelligence (AI) rapidly spreading its wings across sectors, wealth management is not an exception, as the financial services sector is witnessing high AI adoption. A few years ago, wealth management was considered as more relationship-led advisory, but now it is moving towards data-led and wealth managers can now offer comprehensive and personalised advice to manage as well as grow one’s assets. Digital wealth management is no longer about just a finance career; it is a more technology-driven financial architecture profession.</p><p>How does digital wealth management work?</p><p>The country’s fintech sector is projected to cross $150 billion in market opportunity by 2025, and digital investment platforms are expanding beyond metro HNIs (High-Net-Worth Individuals) to mass affluent and retail investors through mobile-first distribution. AI-driven portfolio analytics, robo-advisory models, fractional investing and goal-based planning are becoming mainstream features rather than differentiators.</p><p>For students, this opens pathways at the intersection of finance, technology and regulation. Careers increasingly demand hybrid capability i.e. financial markets knowledge plus data literacy, platform understanding and compliance awareness. Degrees in finance, economics or business combined with certifications in financial modelling, fintech, data analytics or regulatory frameworks create a strong entry point, Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO, TeamLease Edtech said.</p><p>Traditionally, wealth management in India was relationship-centric and largely limited to HNWIs through private banking channels. Today, mobile-first platforms and discount broker ecosystems have democratised access. India now has over 150 million demat accounts, reflecting mass retail participation. Globally, robo-advisory assets under management are projected to exceed $2 trillion in the coming years, and AI-led portfolio optimisation, predictive risk assessment and automated compliance are reshaping advisory workflows. The role of wealth managers is evolving from transaction execution to behavioural coaching, complex financial structuring and AI-assisted advisory, Rooj added.</p><p>Shreya Krishnan, Managing Director of AnitaB.org India, said digital wealth management is being reshaped by hyper-personalisation, where AI and data analytics tailor investment strategies to individual goals and spending patterns.</p><p>They are seeing growing interest among women technologists in fintech careers.</p><p>For students, this opens interdisciplinary career paths blending finance with technology. Krishnan said that we need to look at careers in finance not as bank tellers but as orchestrators of the backend technology driving the fintech industry.</p><p>They recommend students to pursue certifications in financial modelling, data analytics, and AI fundamentals alongside traditional finance degrees. Internships at fintech startups provide crucial hands-on experience in designing solutions for real-world investors.</p>.AI revenue estimated to touch above $10-12 billion in FY26.<p>Krishnan said women should be open to careers in finance which they were otherwise told were not for their gender. “Through our Grace Hopper Celebration India, which draws thousands of women technologists annually, we’re seeing increasing representation in fintech product development, showing that women are building the very platforms democratising wealth management for millions of Indians. When women design these systems, they actively counter the biases that once excluded them, ensuring financial tools serve everyone equitably,” she added.</p><p>Sustainable and ESG-focused wealth management</p><p>Another interesting aspect in digital wealth management is sustainable and Environmental Social Governance (ESG) focused wealth management that is now becoming central to portfolio management. Capgemini in its recent research highlighted that high net-worth investors now want to not only preserve their wealth but ensure their investments have a positive impact and strong financial return.</p><p>Capgemini’s World Wealth Report pointed out that 47% of HNWIs under 40 said sustainability influences their investment decisions.</p><p>For ESG impact, relationship managers need more data. Wealth managers can get more data insights with the help of AI, ML and advanced analytics. While automating wealth is now much talked about, robo-advisors help in providing financial planning and portfolio management with low cost and minimal human intervention. Skilled wealth advisors are always in demand and students should focus on acquiring skills that they can combine with automation to grow investors’ assets.</p><p>Opportunities galore</p><p>Opportunities now span traditional and new-age formats. Rooj explained that private banking is integrating digital dashboards and AI-driven client analytics. Fintech advisory firms require product managers, risk analysts and digital portfolio specialists and regulatory technology is growing as compliance becomes more technology-enabled. Also, SEBI’s increasing focus on investor protection, suitability norms and algorithmic transparency means compliance and risk roles are expanding in banks/fintech firms.</p><p>Students with strong grounding in finance combined with exposure to AI tools, data interpretation and regulatory frameworks will be particularly competitive.</p><p>Opportunities are expanding significantly across private banking, fintech advisory and compliance. “Students who combine financial knowledge with technology fluency and regulatory awareness will find themselves uniquely positioned,” Krishnan added.</p>