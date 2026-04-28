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Ekal Vidyalayas to expand in tribal areas across Maharashtra

The Late Laxmanrao Mankar Smriti Sanstha operates under the guidance of Gadkari and the chairmanship of Atul Shirodkar, a well-known Mumbai businessman.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 06:33 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 06:33 IST
EducationMaharashtraSchoolsTribal areas

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