<p>Mumbai: The Nagpur-based Late Laxmanrao Mankar Smriti Sanstha, which runs Ekal Vidyalayas in the Vidarbha region, now plans to expand in tribal areas across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>.</p><p>This initiative, launched three decades ago, has spread the light of education to the tribal areas of Vidarbha. </p><p>Today, 30,000 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/sarke-chunar-row-sanjay-dutt-apologises-to-sponsor-education-of-50-tribal-girls-3982530">tribal students </a>receive education through approximately 1,300 schools in remote areas of Vidarbha, including Gadchiroli and Melghat, taught by over 1,800 teachers. Following this successful journey, the organization has set a larger goal: reaching 100,000 tribal students by building a network of 5,000 schools and 6,000 teachers across Maharashtra.</p><p>On Saturday, RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat will address the Karmayogi Ekal Shikshak Melawa at the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai. </p><p>Besides Dr Bhagwat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, and Maharashtra Tribal Development Minister Prof. Ashok Uikey will guide the gathering. </p>.Nagpur has been a guiding force for India’s social, cultural awakening: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.<p>The Late Laxmanrao Mankar Smriti Sanstha operates under the guidance of Gadkari and the chairmanship of Atul Shirodkar, a well-known Mumbai businessman. </p><p>The work is inspired by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.</p><p>"Education is an effective tool for social and economic change. The Mankar Trust is continuously working to bring people living in tribal areas into the mainstream, promote their skills, and improve their quality of life,” said Shirodkar. </p><p>At this event in Mumbai on 2 May evening, teachers, individuals, and organizations from various parts of the state who have brought about social change will be honored with the Karmayogi Award. Newly elected Rajya Sabha member Mayatai Ivanate will be honoured during the event.</p>