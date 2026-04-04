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Eduverse | Empowering future-ready leaders: The MIT-WPU one-year PGDM advantage

Delivered through global modular teaching, the program features international professors and senior industry experts from the US, Europe, and Canada.
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 21:01 IST
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Published 03 April 2026, 21:01 IST
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