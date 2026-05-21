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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
CBSE students protest poor-quality scanned answer sheets and evaluation discrepancies under the new OSM system.
Key highlights
• Blurry scanned PDFs
Students report low-quality, unreadable scanned answer sheets under CBSE's OSM system, raising concerns about evaluation accuracy.
• Evaluation discrepancies
Students claim marks were deducted despite correct answers matching the official marking scheme, undermining trust in the system.
• OSM system backlash
The On-Screen Marking system, introduced for Class 12 exams, faces criticism for perceived flaws in scanning and evaluation processes.
• Portal technical issues
CBSE's re-evaluation portal experienced glitches, including login failures and payment processing errors, exacerbating student frustrations.
• CBSE's defence
The board denies poor scanning quality or technical failures, asserting adherence to established procedures and transparency.
Key statistics
1,27,146 applications for 3,87,399 scanned answer books
Number of re-evaluation applications submitted
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Published 21 May 2026, 12:10 IST