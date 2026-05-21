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'Even we can’t read them': CBSE students raise fresh concerns over OSM evaluation, share blurry answer-sheet PDFs

Students accessing scanned Class 12 answer sheets online are alleging poor-quality PDF and evaluation discrepancies under CBSE’s new OSM system
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 12:10 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

‘Even we can’t read them’: CBSE students raise fresh concerns over OSM evaluation, share blurry answer-sheet PDFs

In one line
CBSE students protest poor-quality scanned answer sheets and evaluation discrepancies under the new OSM system.
Key highlights
Blurry scanned PDFs
Students report low-quality, unreadable scanned answer sheets under CBSE's OSM system, raising concerns about evaluation accuracy.
Evaluation discrepancies
Students claim marks were deducted despite correct answers matching the official marking scheme, undermining trust in the system.
OSM system backlash
The On-Screen Marking system, introduced for Class 12 exams, faces criticism for perceived flaws in scanning and evaluation processes.
Portal technical issues
CBSE's re-evaluation portal experienced glitches, including login failures and payment processing errors, exacerbating student frustrations.
CBSE's defence
The board denies poor scanning quality or technical failures, asserting adherence to established procedures and transparency.
Key statistics
1,27,146 applications for 3,87,399 scanned answer books
Number of re-evaluation applications submitted
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 21 May 2026, 12:10 IST
EducationCBSEExamClass 12CBSE exam results

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