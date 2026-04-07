<p>Recently, many students approached me to ask which courses might remain relevant in the future.</p>.<p>Here are a few suggestions I gave them:</p>.<p class="BulletPoint"><span class="bold"><strong>Technology & AI: </strong></span>Due to automation and digital transformation, Computer Science Engineering, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Machine Learning, Data Science & Big Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, and Cloud Computing have become highly popular courses.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint"><span class="bold"><strong>Healthcare & biotechnology: </strong></span>There will always be demand for medical research and innovation. Medicine (MBBS, MD), Nursing, Biotechnology, Biomedical Engineering, Genetics & Genomics, Microbiology, Cancer Research, and Public Health are going to be in demand.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint"><span class="bold"><strong>Sustainability & environmental sciences:</strong></span> Climate change is driving massive job creation. Governments and companies are investing heavily in green tech. Hence, subjects like Environmental Engineering, Renewable Energy Engineering, Climate Science, and Sustainability Management are good choices to consider.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint"><span class="bold"><strong>Robotics and automation: </strong></span>Machines are replacing repetitive work. Robotics Engineering, Mechatronics, and Industrial Automation will always be in demand.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint"><span class="bold"><strong>Finance, FinTech & business: </strong></span>Finance is evolving with technology. Courses such as Finance, Economics, FinTech, Business Analytics, Chartered Accountancy, Investment and Risk Management, Supply Chain and Logistics, Human Resource Management, Entrepreneurship, International Trade, Engineering Management, and Strategy and Operations Management are recommended.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint"><span class="bold"><strong>Psychology & human sciences: </strong></span>Human-centred roles are becoming increasingly valuable. AI can never replace human emotional intelligence. With mental health awareness increasing, courses in Psychology, Neuroscience, Behavioural Science, and Counselling will always be significant.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint"><span class="bold"><strong>Creative and digital fields:</strong></span> Courses like Game Design & Development, Graphic Design, Visual Communication, Animation & VFX, UI/UX Design, and Digital Marketing are rapidly growing.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint"><span class="bold"><strong>Space & advanced sciences: </strong></span>Aerospace Engineering, Astrophysics, and Space Technology are sought-after courses.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint"><span class="bold"><strong>Law"</strong> </span>Cyber Law, Intellectual Property Law, Tech Policy, Data Privacy and Digital Rights, International Dispute Resolution Law, Human Rights Law, Medical Ethics Law, Criminal Law, Commercial Law, Real Estate Law, Banking and Finance Law, Energy and Environmental Law, Media Law, and Civil Law.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint"><span class="bold"><strong>Culinary Science: </strong></span>Food Science and Technology, Hospitality Management, Baking and Patisserie, International Cuisine, Wine, Spirits and Beverage Management, Food Studies, and Sustainability.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint"><span class="bold"><strong>Performing Arts: </strong></span>Music (both vocal and instrumental), Theatre, Acting, Directing, Film and Television, Screenwriting, Choreography, and Dance.<br />It is better to go for a field that integrates technology, demands problem-solving, and has global applicability.</p>