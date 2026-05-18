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Explained | CBSE’s new Class 12 evaluation system under fire: What is OSM and why are students worried?

The issue has gained further attention because 2026 marks the first time CBSE has fully implemented OSM evaluation for Class 12 board examinations.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 07:59 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Explained | CBSE’s new Class 12 evaluation system under fire: What is OSM and why are students worried?

In one line
CBSE's new digital On-Screen Marking system for Class 12 exams faces criticism over low marks and technical issues.
Key points
What is OSM
On-Screen Marking (OSM) is a digital evaluation system where answer sheets are scanned and marked online by teachers, replacing physical evaluation.
Student concerns
Students report unexpectedly low marks, unclear scanned copies, and alleged evaluation inconsistencies, particularly in Science stream.
CBSE's defence
CBSE and the Ministry of Education defend OSM as transparent and efficient, citing reduced errors and manual intervention.
Technical challenges
Around 13,000 answer sheets required manual re-evaluation due to scanning issues, raising questions about digital accuracy.
Fee reduction
CBSE reduced fees for answer sheet access, verification, and re-evaluation to address criticism and improve transparency.
Key statistics
9.8 million
Number of answer sheets scanned
13,000
Answer sheets requiring manual re-evaluation
98.66%
Percentage of answer sheets evaluated via OSM
Rs 100
Fee for accessing scanned answer sheets
Rs 100
Fee for re-evaluation requests
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 18 May 2026, 07:59 IST
India NewsEducationCBSEBoard examsClass 12DigitalevaluationExplainer

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