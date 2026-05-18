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Concise summary of key highlights
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CBSE's new digital On-Screen Marking system for Class 12 exams faces criticism over low marks and technical issues.
Key points
• What is OSM
On-Screen Marking (OSM) is a digital evaluation system where answer sheets are scanned and marked online by teachers, replacing physical evaluation.
• Student concerns
Students report unexpectedly low marks, unclear scanned copies, and alleged evaluation inconsistencies, particularly in Science stream.
• CBSE's defence
CBSE and the Ministry of Education defend OSM as transparent and efficient, citing reduced errors and manual intervention.
• Technical challenges
Around 13,000 answer sheets required manual re-evaluation due to scanning issues, raising questions about digital accuracy.
• Fee reduction
CBSE reduced fees for answer sheet access, verification, and re-evaluation to address criticism and improve transparency.
Key statistics
9.8 million
Number of answer sheets scanned
13,000
Answer sheets requiring manual re-evaluation
98.66%
Percentage of answer sheets evaluated via OSM
Rs 100
Fee for accessing scanned answer sheets
Rs 100
Fee for re-evaluation requests
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Published 18 May 2026, 07:59 IST