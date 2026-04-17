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Explained | CBSE’s two-level system for Mathematics, Science from Class 9: What changes for students

Students can choose Standard or Advanced from 2026–27; first batch under new system to take boards in 2028.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 12:43 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 12:43 IST
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