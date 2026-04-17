<p>From the academic session 2026-27, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">CBSE</a> students in Class 9 will study core subjects like Mathematics and Science at two levels: Standard and Advanced. The board has introduced this two-level system for Classes 9 starting from the academic session 2026-27. So what does it mean for students?</p><p>This marks the first time such a model is being formally introduced in India. While advanced-level coursework is a common feature in several international curricula, CBSE’s move brings a similar structure into the Indian school system. </p><p>The aim is to give students the flexibility to choose how deeply they want to engage with a particular subject, based on their interest and aptitude, without affecting their overall board scores.</p><p>So, what does this actually mean for students?</p><p><strong>What is the two-level system?</strong></p><p>Under the new structure, CBSE will offer two levels of learning and assessment in Mathematics and Science: </p><ul><li><p>Standard level (for all students) </p></li><li><p>Advanced level (optional) </p></li></ul><p>Every student will study the common core syllabus, but those opting for Advanced will take an additional, more challenging paper.</p>.CBSE revamps curriculum for Classes 9-10 | Here’s what changes for students.<p><strong>How will the exam structure work?</strong></p><p>All students will appear for a common (standard) examination of 80 marks, which will be conducted over a duration of three hours. This forms the primary evaluation and will be the same for everyone.</p><p>Students who choose the Advanced level will then appear for an additional examination of 25 marks, conducted for one hour, based on advanced content. This paper will include Higher Order Thinking Skills (HOTS) questions and will be held after the main exam.</p><p>In effect, students opting for Advanced will write two papers in the same subject, while others will appear only for the standard exam.</p><p><strong>What will appear on the marksheet?</strong></p><p>This is a key detail students will care about.</p><p>If a student scores 50 per cent or above in the Advanced exam, the marksheet will mention that the Advanced level has been successfully cleared. However, if the student does not meet this threshold, there will be no mention of the Advanced level at all.</p><p>Crucially, the marks obtained in the Advanced examination will not be added to the overall aggregate or total score. This ensures that students can attempt the Advanced level without any risk to their board percentage, making it a low-risk, high-reward option, CBSE explains.</p>.CBSE’s Class 10 second board exam begins in May: Who is eligible and what to know.<p><strong>Choice and flexibility for students</strong></p><p>The system has been designed to give students complete flexibility in choosing how they want to approach these subjects.</p><p>Students can choose to opt for no Advanced subjects, or select only Mathematics Advanced, only Science Advanced, or both. This allows them to tailor their academic load based on their strengths and future goals.</p><p>In practical terms, a student strong in Mathematics, but less confident in Science can choose to pursue Advanced Mathematics alone, without being compelled to opt for both.</p><p><strong>When will the changes be implemented?</strong></p><p>The rollout of this system will happen in phases.</p><p>It will begin with Class 9 in the academic session 2026-27, and will formally be included in Class 10 board examinations in 2027-28. The first batch of students to fully experience this system will appear for their board exams in 2028.</p><p><strong>What happens to the current Math Basic system?</strong></p><p>CBSE has clarified that the existing system of Mathematics Basic and Mathematics Standard will be discontinued from the academic session 2026-27.</p><p>However, students who will be in Class 10 during 2026-27 will continue under the current system as a transitional arrangement, meaning they can still opt for Mathematics Basic as per existing rules.</p><p><strong>Internal assessment remains unchanged</strong></p><p>The board has also made it clear that this change applies only to external examinations.</p><p>The 20-mark internal assessment component in Mathematics and Science at the Class 10 level will remain unchanged and will continue to be conducted by schools as before.</p>.CBSE class 10 results: Bengaluru Region records 98.9%.<p><strong>Why is CBSE introducing this?</strong></p><p>According to CBSE, the move is intended to shift away from a one-size-fits-all approach to learning.</p><p>The board believes that not all students engage with subjects at the same level of depth, and this system allows them to identify their aptitude earlier. At the same time, it provides an opportunity for students who are interested in a subject to explore it more rigorously.</p><p>The introduction of the Advanced level is expected to change how subjects are taught and learned.</p><p>Students opting for Advanced will be exposed to more complex concepts, deeper application-based questions, and a stronger focus on analytical thinking. The emphasis will be on understanding rather than rote learning, with questions designed to test reasoning and problem-solving skills.</p><p>This approach is likely to align more closely with the requirements of competitive exams and higher education, especially in STEM fields.</p><p><strong>What this means for students</strong></p><p>For students, the system brings both opportunities and challenges.</p><p>On the positive side, it offers greater choice and flexibility, allowing students to learn at their own pace and level. It also enables them to challenge themselves academically without risking their overall performance.</p><p>At the same time, there may be concerns around added parental pressure, peer comparison, and decision-making at an early stage. Schools will also need to adapt their teaching strategies to support students across different levels of learning.</p>