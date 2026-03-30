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Explained | How CBSE will assess Class 12 students in the Middle East region this year

Students in the affected regions will be evaluated using a combination of completed board exam papers and school-based assessments
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 07:03 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 07:03 IST
CBSEWest AsiaMiddle EastClass 12Board ExamExplainer

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