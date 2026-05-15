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Explained | NEET-UG 2026 re-exam on June 21: What changes, what stays the same for candidates; all you need to know

Students will be allowed to change exam cities, admit cards will be released by June 14, and re-exam will be conducted in offline mode.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 07:01 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

NEET-UG 2026 re-exam on June 21: What changes, what stays the same for candidates

In one line
NTA announces NEET-UG 2026 re-exam on June 21 with key changes and continuity for candidates.
Key points
Exam city change
Candidates can modify their exam city preferences via a dedicated portal due to post-exam relocations.
Admit card release
Admit cards for the re-exam will be issued by June 14, providing a week for travel and preparation.
Offline mode retained
The re-exam will remain offline in 2026, with NEET transitioning to computer-based testing from 2027.
Extended exam duration
The re-test will run from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm, adding 15 minutes to compensate for formalities.
No additional registration
Candidates need not re-register; previous details and fees will be carried forward and refunded.
Key statistics
22.79 lakh
Number of candidates affected
5,400 centres
Number of exam centres
June 21
Date of re-examination
June 14
Admit card release date
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 15 May 2026, 07:01 IST
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