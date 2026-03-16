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Explained | Now that CBSE Class 12 board exams in West Asia are cancelled, what happens next?

After CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams in the middle east region, thousands of students are awaiting clarity on how their results will now be evaluated.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 08:08 IST
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Covid batch, how were your marks calculated?
by u/LightPearl_ in CBSE
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Published 16 March 2026, 08:08 IST
EducationCBSEWest AsiaMiddle EastBoard examsExplainer

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