<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/central-board-of-secondary-education">Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)</a> has cancelled the Class 12 board examinations for students in several Middle Eastern countries, citing security concerns amid the ongoing Iran-Israel-United States conflict. </p><p>This decision will affect around 20,000 Indian students enrolled in almost 200 CBSE-affiliated schools across the region, in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. CBSE said the decision was taken after reviewing the situation and prioritising the safety and well-being of students and examination staff.</p>.Indian Embassy briefs principals of CBSE-affiliated schools in Saudi Arabia on regional situation.<p>While the board has confirmed that an alternative method of evaluation will be used for declaration of results, the exact details are expected to be released at a later date by the board.</p><p>The uncertainty has left several students questioning how their final Class 12 results will now be evaluated.</p>.<p><strong>Who all are affected?</strong></p><p>The Middle East Region has one of the largest clusters of CBSE schools outside India, largely serving Indian expatriate communities.</p><p>According to the data by the Ministry of Education released in 2023, there are over 213 CBSE schools across the Gulf region, serving around 2,50,000 students.</p><p>The United Arab Emirates (UAE) alone has about 106 CBSE schools, the highest in the region. Other countries include:</p><ul><li><p>Saudi Arabia: 37 schools</p></li><li><p>Kuwait: 26 schools</p></li><li><p>Oman: 21 schools</p></li><li><p>Qatar: 19 schools</p></li><li><p>Bahrain: 8 schools</p></li></ul><p>Earlier, CBSE had also cancelled the Class 10 board examinations scheduled in the region, citing the same security concerns.</p>.<p><strong>What happens when board exams are cancelled?</strong></p><p>Although the board has not yet announced the evaluation framework for the Middle East centres, CBSE has previously relied on school-based academic records and continuous assessment components when examinations could not be conducted.</p><p>Such parameters usually include:</p><ul><li><p><strong>Internal assessments by schools:</strong> CBSE schools conduct multiple unit tests and periodic assessments during the academic year, usually spread across different terms. </p></li><li><p><strong>Pre-board examination marks: </strong>Most schools organise pre-board examinations between December and January, shortly before the board exam season begins. These exams are conducted under board-like conditions and are often used by schools to gauge students’ preparedness for the final examinations.</p></li><li><p><strong>Practical examination scores already submitted to CBSE: </strong>For subjects with practical components, such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Computer Science, schools conduct practical examinations and viva assessments before the theory exams, typically in January or February. The marks obtained are uploaded to CBSE and form part of the final evaluation.</p></li><li><p><strong>Project work and subject assignments: </strong>Several subjects in the CBSE curriculum require research projects, presentations or written assignments that students complete during the academic year. These projects are assessed internally by schools and contribute to the internal assessment component of the final score.</p></li></ul><p>These components are part of CBSE’s continuous and comprehensive evaluation system, which tracks student performance throughout the academic year.</p><p><strong>CBSE’s Covid-19 formula</strong></p><p>The most recent example of CBSE using an alternative method to prepare Class 12 results was in 2021, when the board cancelled the examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.</p>.<p>At the time, CBSE introduced a 40:30:30 evaluation formula to calculate students’ final marks. Under this system, 40 per cent weightage was given to Class 12 internal assessments, 30 per cent to Class 11 final examination marks, and 30 per cent to students’ performance in the Class 10 board examinations. Schools were also asked to form result committees to ensure consistency in marking across students.</p><p>The board avoided relying only on Class 12 internal assessment marks, as much of the academic year had been conducted online during the pandemic, raising concerns about fairness and comparability across schools.</p><p>However, the situation this year is different. The cancellation affects a relatively smaller number of students in CBSE schools located in the Middle East, and the academic year has largely been conducted through regular in-person classes and assessments.</p><p>As a result, CBSE may adopt a different evaluation framework suited to the current situation. Students are advised to stay updated through official channels regarding any future updates.</p><p><strong>Why Class 12 scores matter</strong></p><p>For many students studying in CBSE schools in the Middle East, Class 12 board results play a crucial role in determining their next academic step.</p><p>Several universities in India and abroad still use Class 12 marks as part of their admission criteria. In addition to meeting minimum eligibility requirements, the marks often influence admission cut-offs and merit lists.</p><p>Even though many central universities in India now admit students through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), Class 12 scores continue to remain important. Students must still pass their board examinations and meet the eligibility criteria specified by universities to secure admission.</p><p>For students applying to foreign universities, predicted or final board marks are often required as part of the application process.</p><p>Class 12 results are also relevant for competitive examinations and professional courses, where students must meet specific eligibility requirements based on their board scores.</p>