Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

Explained | Parents, alumni, local bodies: How the Centre wants communities to help run schools

The new guidelines launched by the centre push for schools to become more community-driven spaces instead of functioning only through top-down administration.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 10:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 May 2026, 10:44 IST
EducationschoolNEP 2020AlumniParent

Follow us on :

Follow Us