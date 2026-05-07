<p>In order to increase the influence and involvement of parents and local communities in the functioning of schools, the Union Ministry of Education has released new guidelines for School Management Committees (SMCs).</p><p>Launched by Union <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/education">Education Minister</a> Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday, May 6, the guidelines push for schools to become more community-driven spaces instead of functioning only through top-down administration.</p><p>Here’s a breakdown of the biggest changes and what they actually mean for schools, parents and students.</p><p><strong>What are School Management Committees (SMCs)?</strong></p><p>SMCs are <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/school">school-level</a> committees made up of parents, teachers, local authority members and community representatives that help oversee the functioning of schools. They already exist under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rte">Right to Education </a>(RTE) Act for elementary schools, but the new guidelines significantly expand their scope and responsibilities.</p><p>The Centre now wants every school, including secondary and senior secondary schools up to Class 12, to have an SMC. States and Union Territories have also been advised to replace existing School Management Development Committees (SMDCs) with SMCs for uniformity.</p><p>Each school must form its SMC within one month of the academic session beginning.</p>.Centre unveils School Management Committees guidelines, makes parents key part of panel.<p><strong>Parents will dominate the committees</strong></p><p>One of the biggest highlights is that 75 per cent of SMC members must be parents or guardians of students studying in the school.</p><p>The remaining members can include:</p><ul><li><p>Teachers</p></li><li><p>Elected local authority members</p></li><li><p>Educationists</p></li><li><p>Subject experts</p></li><li><p>Alumni</p></li><li><p>Senior students</p></li><li><p>Frontline workers like ASHA and Anganwadi workers</p></li></ul><p>The guidelines also mandate 50 per cent representation for women, representation for socio-economically disadvantaged groups, and inclusion of parents of Children with Special Needs (CwSN).</p><p>In practical terms, this means parents will now have a much larger say in how schools are run.</p><p><strong>SMCs will monitor much more than academics</strong></p><p>The committees are not limited to infrastructure or meetings anymore. The guidelines give SMCs oversight over several aspects of school functioning, including student enrolment and attendance, dropout prevention, learning outcomes, implementation of government schemes, school safety, mental wellbeing, anti-bullying measures, infrastructure maintenance, and even financial management.</p><p>The document also says SMCs should immediately report any cases of harassment or abuse faced by children.</p>.Topper culture, screen addiction, puberty: What CBSE’s new ‘Parenting Calendar’ wants parents to talk about.<p><strong>Monthly meetings and public accountability</strong></p><p>The Ministry has made monthly SMC meetings mandatory. At least 50 per cent of members must be present for decisions to be valid.</p><p>Importantly, schools have been asked to publicly display meeting minutes, maintain suggestion boxes and feedback registers, and review community feedback regularly.</p><p><strong>A major focus on school safety and child protection</strong></p><p>One of the strongest sections in the guidelines is around child safety.</p><p>Schools have been asked to display information related to the POCSO Act, School Safety Pledge, and Internal Complaint Committees (ICCs).</p><p>The guidelines also say SMCs must:</p><ul><li><p>Discuss anti-bullying and child sexual abuse complaints</p></li><li><p>Conduct quarterly “safety walks” of school campuses</p></li><li><p>Review disaster preparedness</p></li><li><p>Ensure schools remain safe, inclusive and child-friendly</p></li></ul><p>Mental and emotional wellbeing has also been included as part of school safety responsibilities.</p><p><strong>Schools can now actively seek CSR funding and donations</strong></p><p>The new framework gives SMCs a direct role in mobilising funds and resources for schools.</p><p>Committees have been encouraged to seek: CSR funding from companies and PSUs, donations, volunteer support, and partnerships with civil society organisations.</p><p>The guidelines also encourage alumni, retired professionals and local residents to volunteer through the government’s Vidyanjali initiative.</p>.CBSE makes mental health, career counsellors mandatory in affiliated schools.<p><strong>Committees can oversee construction and spending</strong></p><p>SMCs have also been given major responsibilities in financial management and infrastructure oversight. According to the guidelines civil works up to Rs 30 lakh can be executed directly through SMCs,</p><p>Committees must:</p><ul><li><p>Monitor grants and expenditures</p></li><li><p>Maintain financial records</p></li><li><p>Conduct social audits</p></li><li><p>Publicly display meeting minutes and financial details for transparency</p></li></ul><p>Schools have also been encouraged to digitise financial records where possible.</p><p><strong>PTMs, nutrition, health</strong></p><p>The scope of SMCs extends well beyond classrooms. The guidelines say committees should help organise:</p><ul><li><p>Regular PTMs</p></li><li><p>Nutrition awareness programmes</p></li><li><p>Health camps</p></li><li><p>Hygiene sessions</p></li></ul><p>The document even encourages schools to maintain kitchen gardens and involve communities in “Tithi Bhojan” initiatives where people voluntarily provide meals for students on special occasions.</p><p><strong>Three-year development plans</strong></p><p>Another major feature is the School Development Plan (SDP).</p><p>Every school must prepare a three-year roadmap covering enrolment targets, teacher requirements, infrastructure gaps, financial needs, and academic improvement goals.</p><p>These plans are expected to be publicly available and reviewed annually.</p>