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Explained | Why NCERT dropped Maratha Empire map from Class 8 Social Science textbook

Following Jaisalmer royal family’s objection over inaccuracies, map was withdrawn from Hindi version of the textbook.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 09:25 IST
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The now-withdrawn map from NCERT’s Class 8 Social Science textbook

The now-withdrawn map from NCERT’s Class 8 Social Science textbook

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Concise summary of key highlights

Explained | Why NCERT dropped Maratha Empire map from Class 8 Social Science textbook

In one line
NCERT removed a Maratha Empire map from Class 8 textbooks after objections over historical inaccuracies in Rajasthan's depiction.
Key points
Map controversy
A Class 8 textbook map showed Jaisalmer and parts of Rajasthan under Maratha control in 1759, sparking objections from royal families and politicians.
Historical inaccuracies
Critics argued no credible records support Maratha dominance or taxation in Jaisalmer, calling the depiction factually baseless and misleading.
NCERT's response
NCERT removed the map from the Hindi digital edition but has not clarified the removal so far.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
(Translation) A revised version of Figure 3.11 will be included in the next edition of this textbook.

(Translation) A revised version of Figure 3.11 will be included in the next edition of this textbook.

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Published 18 March 2026, 09:25 IST
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