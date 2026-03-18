The now-withdrawn map from NCERT’s Class 8 Social Science textbook
Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
NCERT removed a Maratha Empire map from Class 8 textbooks after objections over historical inaccuracies in Rajasthan's depiction.
Key points
• Map controversy
A Class 8 textbook map showed Jaisalmer and parts of Rajasthan under Maratha control in 1759, sparking objections from royal families and politicians.
• Historical inaccuracies
Critics argued no credible records support Maratha dominance or taxation in Jaisalmer, calling the depiction factually baseless and misleading.
• NCERT's response
NCERT removed the map from the Hindi digital edition but has not clarified the removal so far.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
(Translation) A revised version of Figure 3.11 will be included in the next edition of this textbook.
Published 18 March 2026, 09:25 IST