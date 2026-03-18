NCERT removed a Maratha Empire map from Class 8 textbooks after objections over historical inaccuracies in Rajasthan's depiction.

Key points

• Map controversy A Class 8 textbook map showed Jaisalmer and parts of Rajasthan under Maratha control in 1759, sparking objections from royal families and politicians.

• Historical inaccuracies Critics argued no credible records support Maratha dominance or taxation in Jaisalmer, calling the depiction factually baseless and misleading.