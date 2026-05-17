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Explainer | CBSE's three-language formula for Class 9: What does it mean, what changes?

The formula was first proposed by the Education Commission (1964-66), officially known as the Kothari Commission.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 11:29 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 11:29 IST
India NewsCBSELanguage

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