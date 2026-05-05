<p>For decades, mankind has exploited nature and caused enough damage to it. Now, for a decade or so, concern about environmental loss has become more visible. Today, individuals, groups, and activists do their bit to nurture and shape the environment in a desirable way. Expanding environmental education can boost that.</p>.<p>Environmental education as an academic discipline has existed for a long time. However, this was hardly considered a mainstream subject. Now is the time to reevaluate the value of this education and make young people aware of the opportunities it offers.</p>.<p>Environmental education is unique in its various dimensions. Some are described below:</p>.<p class="BulletPoint"><span class="bold"><strong>Environmental science:</strong></span> It is the most popular course within environmental education. The subject helps students learn about forests, water, food, minerals, and energy resources available in nature, as well as biodiversity and the need for its conservation. Concepts of the carbon footprint, carbon credits, and clean development practices are covered in this course. Environmental impact assessment of the extraction and use of land/mineral/water resources, as well as disaster management, is studied in this science. </p>.<p>Environmental science can be studied as a full-fledged subject at the undergraduate level. BSc and MSc courses are widely available at universities and their affiliated colleges, with some engineering institutes also offering them. MSc in Environmental Science is open to students who have completed a BSc in physics, chemistry, biology, or mathematics. B.E. and B. Tech students are also considered eligible. </p>.<p class="BulletPoint"><span class="bold"><strong>Environmental engineering:</strong></span> Environmental engineering focuses on developing and applying tools to mitigate adverse environmental impacts, protect ecosystems, and improve environmental quality. Environmental engineers work to improve public health by developing technologies for recycling, waste disposal and pollution control. They are key to creating solutions for clean drinking water, waste recycling, rain harvesting and renewable energy sources.</p>.<p>Courses in environmental engineering are available at engineering and technological institutions, though not all of these offer this branch. The good thing is that many IITs and NITs offer B.Tech, M.Tech, and integrated programmes in this branch of engineering. For example, IIT Bombay offers B.Tech-M.Tech (dual degree), M.Tech, M.Tech-PhD, and PhD programmes in environmental engineering.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint"><span class="bold"><strong>Environmental economics:</strong> </span>We can consider environmental economics one of the various sub-disciplines of economics related to environmental issues, choices, and the allocation of environmental resources. Environmental economics, among other things, examines the effects of economic and population growth on the environment and how climate change affects economies. The subject provides guidance on estimating the costs and benefits of different environmental actions. Projects involving the cutting of trees, the displacement of people, etc., have to be evaluated in terms of the economic costs.</p>.<p>Environmental economics can be studied at prestigious institutes such as the Madras School of Economics, IIT Roorkee, and the TERI School of Advanced Studies. Economics of Climate Change is offered as an elective in the MSc Economics programme at Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics, University of Bengaluru. Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research has a Master of Science in Energy, Environment and Climate Change.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint"><span class="bold"><strong>Environmental sociology:</strong></span> This is a subfield of sociology that studies the interactions between societies and their natural surroundings, including the environment. Environmental sociology seeks to understand how social structures, cultural norms, and human behaviours impact the environment, and how, in turn, environmental changes affect societies. The subject integrates various sociological theories and methodologies to examine environmental issues such as pollution, resource depletion, and poor air quality. </p>.<p>In India, environmental sociology is mostly offered as an elective paper or specialisation in M A Sociology programmes, though a number of foreign universities offer master’s programmes in the subject.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint"><span class="bold"><strong>Environmental law/policy:</strong> </span>One may find courses that deal exclusively with environmental law and policy. Environmental laws and policies are designed to provide a framework for protecting natural resources and controlling environmental damage. Course coverage expands to include environmental governance in national and international contexts; trade and environment; the right to a healthy environment as a human right; multilateral environmental agreements and dispute settlement mechanisms; climate change policy; urbanisation/tourism and the environment; the National Green Tribunal and its powers, etc. </p>.<p>India has a network of law universities, a few of which offer courses or specialisations in environmental law. Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai, conducts a Postgraduate Diploma in Environmental Law. The Worldwide Fund for Nature-India and the National Law University, Delhi, jointly offer a Postgraduate Diploma in Environmental Law and Policy. </p>.<p>In recent years, many IIMs, IITs, and other bodies have launched master’s programmes in Public Policy that also cover environmental policy. An MA in Environment and Development by Dr B R Ambedkar University, Delhi, may be considered by interested students.</p>.<p>The websites of TERI and the Centre for Environmental Health and Safety may be consulted to learn about various useful courses. </p>.<p>Based on the course undertaken by the students, they may apply for suitable career opportunities. Like courses, work opportunities are also varied. Roles exist in pollution control, waste management, policymaking, consulting, compliance, climate change, and disaster management. Manufacturing units, mining companies, engineering companies, public and private sector organisations, non-governmental organisations, international agencies, big consulting firms and regulatory bodies have requirements for environmental experts. Seniors and experienced people may get opportunities to work globally and with think tanks. As environmental, social, and governance (ESG) compliance gains prominence, more people will be needed in this domain.</p>.<p><span class="italic"><em>(The author is a human resource development professional)</em></span></p>