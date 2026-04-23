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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Final-year college students in India can now apply for paid PM Internship Scheme to gain industry exposure before graduation.
Key points
• Expanded eligibility
Final-year UG and PG students can now apply for the PM Internship Scheme, provided they meet existing criteria and submit a No Objection Certificate from their institution.
• Scheme overview
The PM Internship Scheme offers paid internships (Rs 9,000/month) for youth aged 18-25, covering 22 sectors with over 42,838 opportunities.
• Application process
Eligible candidates can apply via the official portal (pminternship.mca.gov.in) during the ongoing third round of the pilot phase.
Key statistics
42,838
Total internship opportunities available
22
Number of sectors covered
Rs 9,000
Stipend amount per month
18 to 25 years
Age eligibility range
Over 300
Number of participating companies
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Published 23 April 2026, 12:04 IST