Final-year college students in India can now apply for paid PM Internship Scheme to gain industry exposure before graduation.

Key points

• Expanded eligibility Final-year UG and PG students can now apply for the PM Internship Scheme, provided they meet existing criteria and submit a No Objection Certificate from their institution.

• Scheme overview The PM Internship Scheme offers paid internships (Rs 9,000/month) for youth aged 18-25, covering 22 sectors with over 42,838 opportunities.