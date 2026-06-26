FMGE 2026 June session on June 28, admit cards out; here's what you need to know

<p>The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the admit cards for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2026 session. </p><p>Candidates registered for the screening test can now download their hall tickets from the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://natboard.edu.in/">natboard.edu.in</a></ins></em>. The computer-based examination is scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 28, 2026, while the results are expected to be declared by July 28, 2026.</p><p>Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card and read the examination-day instructions before reporting to the test centre.</p>.NBEMS releases tentative 2026 exam calendar; FMGE slated for January 2027.<p><strong>How to download the FMGE June 2026 admit card</strong></p><p>Candidates can follow these steps to access their hall tickets:</p><ol><li><p>Visit the official website: <em><ins><a href="http://natboard.edu.in/">natboard.edu.in</a></ins></em></p></li><li><p>Click on the FMGE link under the Examinations section</p></li><li><p>Log in using your registered User ID and Password</p></li><li><p>Click on the FMGE June 2026 Admit Card link</p></li><li><p>Download the admit card and save a copy for future reference</p></li></ol><p><strong>What is FMGE?</strong></p><p>The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) is a screening test conducted by NBEMS for students who have obtained their primary medical qualification from institutions outside India and wish to obtain provisional or permanent registration to practise medicine in India, or to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) to enroll in Indian medical institutes.</p>.NMC to phase out PG Diploma courses across medical colleges; admissions to stop after 2026-27.<p>The examination is conducted under the Screening Test Regulations, 2002, and is held twice every year. NBEMS is responsible for conducting the examination and declaring the results, while registration is governed by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the relevant State Medical Councils.</p><p><strong>Exam pattern</strong></p><p>FMGE June 2026 will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) comprising 300 multiple-choice questions, divided into two parts of 150 questions each.</p><p>Each part will have a time duration of 150 minutes, with a scheduled break between the two sessions. Candidates are required to appear for both parts of the examination.</p>.NEET-UG 2026: NTA releases provisional answer key for re-test; opens challenge window till June 28.<p><strong>Test-day guidelines</strong></p><p>NBEMS has asked candidates to familiarise themselves with the examination centre well in advance to avoid delays on the day of the test.</p><p>Candidates should note that:</p><ul><li><p>The admit card is mandatory for entry to the examination centre.</p></li><li><p>Mobile phones, smart watches and all electronic devices are strictly prohibited inside the test centre.</p></li><li><p>Candidates must cooperate with identity verification procedures, including biometric authentication wherever applicable.</p></li><li><p>Requests for change of examination date or test centre will not be entertained under any circumstances.</p></li></ul><p>Candidates have been advised to use the helpdesk available through their applicant login for examination-related queries.</p><p>Candidates should carefully check the personal details, photograph and examination centre mentioned on the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact NBEMS through the prescribed communication channels.</p><p>Since the examination is only a screening test, qualifying FMGE does not automatically confer registration with the National Medical Commission or a State Medical Council. Candidates will still have to fulfil the applicable eligibility requirements for registration under the relevant regulations.</p>