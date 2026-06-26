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FMGE 2026 June session on June 28, admit cards out; here's what you need to know

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card and read the examination-day instructions.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 11:34 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 11:34 IST
EducationNEETExamMedicalMedical Education

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