<p>The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened applications for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2026 session, with the exam scheduled to be held on June 28, 2026.</p><p>The screening test will be conducted in a computer-based format at designated centres across India. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://natboard.edu.in/">natboard.edu.in</a></ins></em>, till May 11, 2026 (11:55 PM).</p><p>FMGE is a mandatory licensure examination for Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) who have obtained their medical degrees from foreign institutions and wish to practise medicine in India.</p><p><strong>What is FMGE and why it matters</strong></p><p>The FMGE serves as a qualifying examination for foreign medical graduates seeking registration with the National Medical Commission (NMC) or State Medical Councils.</p><p>Candidates who clear the exam become eligible to pursue internships and obtain provisional or permanent registration, and can also appear for postgraduate medical entrance examinations such as NEET PG, making it a crucial step in their medical careers in India.</p>.NBEMS releases tentative 2026 exam calendar; FMGE slated for January 2027.<p><strong>FMGE June 2026: Important dates</strong></p><p>Last date to apply: May 11, 2026 (till 11:55 PM)</p><p>Exam city intimation: June 17, 2026</p><p>Admit card release: June 24, 2026</p><p>Examination date: June 28, 2026</p><p>Result declaration: By July 28, 2026</p><p><strong>Application process and key instructions</strong></p><p>Candidates are required to complete the application process by registering online, filling in their personal and academic details, uploading the necessary documents, and paying the prescribed application fee.</p><p>Applicants have been advised to carefully verify all details before final submission, as errors may lead to rejection or complications later.</p><p><strong>Eligibility and caution for candidates</strong></p><p>NBEMS has emphasised that in order to be eligible for the exam, candidates must ensure:</p><ul><li><p>Candidates must be Indian citizens or Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs)</p></li><li><p>They should possess a primary medical qualification from a recognised foreign institution</p></li><li><p>The degree must be verified by the concerned Indian Embassy</p></li><li><p>Candidates must have completed their qualification within the prescribed cut-off date</p></li></ul><p>To qualify FMGE, candidates must secure a minimum of 150 out of 300 marks (50 per cent). There is no category-wise relaxation in the qualifying marks.</p><p>NBEMS has warned that any discrepancy or non-recognition of qualification at any stage may lead to cancellation of candidature or result.</p><p>With the application window now open, foreign medical graduates planning to practise in India should complete the process well before the deadline and ensure all documents and eligibility criteria are in order.</p>