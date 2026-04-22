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FMGE June 2026 registrations open; check important dates and eligibility

The FMGE serves as a qualifying examination for foreign medical graduates seeking registration with the National Medical Commission (NMC) or State Medical Councils.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 07:29 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 07:29 IST
EducationNMCExamMedicalMedical Education

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