Foreign universities in India: A new chapter in higher education

<p>Traditionally, the destination for innumerable students aspiring to study abroad was the United Kingdom. After independence, the focus shifted to the USA. Over time, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and a few European countries have been preferred and remain so.</p><p>Unlike in India, where competition for admission to reputed universities is very high, many found it easier to get into foreign universities — and they also enjoyed the exposure to a completely different environment. The only restraining factor has been the cost of fees, lodging, and boarding. Scholarships were limited. Many parents took out education loans that had to be repaid over many years. </p><p>For those who could not afford foreign education, it remained an unfulfilled dream, and they made the best by competing to get into the top universities in India. Over the years, even national-level institutions have increased their fee structure, leaving many students with very limited choices.</p><p>A few universities in India have been offering “twinning” programmes, wherein students are given the option to study for one semester or one year at a foreign university with which they have a tie-up. Some reputed universities offering twinning programmes include SRM, Alliance, PES, and Christ. In most cases, degrees are conferred by Indian universities.</p><p>Though this also requires substantial expenditure, it is less than if the student were to complete their entire studies abroad. While it has helped some students, some students have questioned the benefits of twinning programmes, arguing that the limited time abroad did not provide them with sufficient learning or exposure.</p><p><strong>Foreign education in India</strong></p><p>Lately, there has been an influx of foreign universities coming into India. They offer opportunities to pursue global education and degrees without living abroad, and the overall cost is lower than that of studying abroad. This has opened a new chapter in higher education in our country.</p><p>However, many factors need to be considered before enrolling: the credibility and reputation of the particular university, recognition of its degrees in India, the quality of its education, whether a substantial number of its faculty will be teaching here, its fee structure, and the international exposure a student gets.</p><p>Here, students may not gain firsthand experience with international culture, classmates, and diversity management, which builds adaptability to work anywhere in the world and with companies located in any country. Also, many students attend foreign universities to use their time there as stepping stones to employment in those countries, since they can make contacts and gain broad knowledge during their studies.</p><p>On the positive side, these universities are pathways to study courses or subjects not currently available in India. They are also a boon to students who do not fit into the Indian system of rote learning, who wish to explore beyond the textbook and curriculum, and those who wish to study a combination of subjects beyond the routine or traditional ones. If many international teachers stay for extended periods at the Indian campus, the students will benefit from their knowledge and experience. Similarly, if students are given opportunities to visit or interact with the parent campus, they would be able to gain wider learning.</p><p>Compared to studying abroad, admissions to these institutions located in India will be far simpler and faster, and students can conveniently visit the Indian campuses and get a first-hand idea of what to expect. Visa, insurance and travel formalities get eliminated.</p><p>However, this development is occurring for the first time. Institutions like the first five IITs were established by the five big superpowers of that era, which is what made them outstanding. But those countries only helped set up the institutions and provided know-how and faculty in the initial years, while management and ownership remained with the Indian government.</p><p>Hence, the advent of foreign universities is unprecedented, and one may need to adopt a ‘wait and watch’ approach before forming an opinion about the type of education students will receive here, compared with existing reputed Indian universities.</p><p><strong>Who will it benefit?</strong></p><p>These courses may be more attractive to those who are clear that they wish only to pursue an international education and then seek employment in India, since they will be right here throughout their studies and can develop contacts with employers. At times, students who study abroad need to readjust themselves when they come back, and even find the procedures quite alien compared to what they had got used to abroad. This is also eliminated.</p><p>Many foreign universities have already announced the commencement of their courses for the academic year 2026-27, offering both UG (3-year and 4-year) and PG programs, which are based on their curriculum in the parent country. </p><p>Some of the prominent ones that have already opened admissions are the University of Bristol, the University of Aberdeen and the University of York, located in Mumbai, and the University of Liverpool in Bangalore (all from the UK), Illinois Tech University from the USA with its campus in Mumbai, and Victoria University from Australia in its campus in Delhi NCR.</p><p>They have announced that their fee is around Rs 20-30 lakhs per annum, compared to three or four times that amount for overseas studies. Also, the uncertainty of foreign exchange fluctuations is eliminated, and so are expenses for visa processing and health insurance.</p><p>If all goes well, this will usher in a new era of diversified education in India.</p>