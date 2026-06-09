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Foreign universities in India: A new chapter in higher education

Foreign universities in India are useful to students who cannot afford to go abroad, but the quality of education needs to be observed.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 04:30 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 04:30 IST
EducationIndiauniversitiesforeign universitiescampusforeign education

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