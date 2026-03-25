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Four IITs, JNU, BITS Pilani among world's top 50: QS World University rankings by subject

According to the rankings, India records 27 top 50 positions across subjects and broad faculty areas — more than double the 12 recorded in 2024 — earned by 12 institutions.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 11:38 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 11:38 IST
India NewsEducationJNUIIT

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