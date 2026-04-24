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From 'Rigaveda' to 'Shunya': How ancient India meets core Mathematics in new Class 9 NCERT textbook

This is part of ‘Ganit Manjari,’ the newly introduced NCERT Mathematics textbook for Grade 9.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 14:26 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 14:26 IST
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