<p>The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has announced the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026, along with the final answer key and master question papers.</p><p>Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their results through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal, <em><ins><a href="http://goaps.iitg.ac.in/">goaps.iitg.ac.in</a></ins></em>, using their enrolment ID and password. The final answer key and question papers have also been made available on the official website.</p><p>The computer-based examination was conducted on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, in two shifts, covering a total of 30 subject papers.</p><p><strong>What happens next?</strong></p><p>With the results now declared, IIT Guwahati is expected to release the branch-wise qualifying cut-off marks and the toppers’ list in the coming days. The toppers’ list will include candidates’ names, papers, raw marks (out of 100), and normalised GATE scores (out of 1,000).</p><p>Candidates who meet or exceed the qualifying marks will be eligible to download their scorecards and participate in the admission and recruitment processes.</p><p><strong>Scorecard details</strong></p><p>The GATE 2026 scorecard will be available for download from March 27 through the GOAPS portal. It will remain valid for three years and can be used for:</p><ul><li><p>MTech admissions through COAP (for IITs and IISc) and CCMT (for NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs)</p></li><li><p>Recruitment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs)</p></li><li><p>Research programme admissions</p></li></ul><p>Qualified candidates are also eligible for a monthly stipend of Rs 12,400 during their MTech programmes, as per guidelines by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).</p><p><strong>Counselling and admissions</strong></p><p>The counselling process for GATE-qualified candidates will be conducted through:</p><ul><li><p>COAP (Common Offer Acceptance Portal): For IITs and IISc</p></li><li><p>CCMT (Centralised Counselling for MTech/MArch/MPlan): For NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs</p></li></ul><p>The counselling process is expected to begin around May 2026, after the release of cut-offs and ranks.</p><p>Meanwhile, several premier institutes have already opened their MTech application windows. Here are few important deadlines to note:</p><ul><li><p>IIT Jodhpur: Applications open till April 15, 2026</p></li><li><p>IIT Gandhinagar: Last date April 15, 2026</p></li><li><p>IISc Bengaluru: Last date March 31, 2026</p></li></ul><p>More IITs, including IIT Madras, IIT Delhi and IIT Hyderabad, are expected to begin registrations shortly.</p><p>Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on cut-off marks, rank lists, and counselling schedules.</p>