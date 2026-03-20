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GATE 2026 results declared; IIT Guwahati releases final answer key

The computer-based examination was conducted between February 7 and 15, covering a total of 30 subject papers.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 09:47 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 09:47 IST
EducationIIT BombayIISc BengaluruIIT DelhiExamadmissionGATE

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