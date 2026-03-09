<p>The results for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 are scheduled to be announced on March 19, 2026, according to the official schedule released on the examination portal.</p><p>The national-level engineering entrance examination was conducted this year by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati. The exam was held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026, in multiple sessions.</p><p>GATE is a national-level examination for admission to postgraduate programmes such as MTech, ME and PhD in premier institutions including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other universities. It is also used for recruitment by several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).</p><p><strong>Exam pattern and participation</strong></p><p>GATE is conducted annually as a computer-based test (CBT) and typically features multiple papers across engineering, science and related disciplines.</p><p>The exam attracts several lakh candidates every year, making it one of the most competitive engineering entrance tests in India.</p><p>In GATE 2025, around 9.36 lakh candidates registered, while approximately 7.47 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.</p><p>Among the various papers, Computer Science and Information Technology (CS) generally records the highest participation, with over 1.7 lakh candidates appearing in 2025, followed by major branches such as Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Electrical Engineering.</p><p><strong>What next?</strong></p><p>After the results are announced, candidates will be able to download their GATE scorecards, which remain valid for three years.</p><p>GATE scores are used for:</p><ul><li><p>Admission to postgraduate programmes such as MTech, ME and PhD in institutions including IITs, IISc and NITs</p></li><li><p>Recruitment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL)</p></li><li><p>Research fellowships and scholarships offered by government institutions</p></li></ul><p>Candidates will be able to download their results and scorecards through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal at <em><a href="https://goaps.iitg.ac.in/">goaps.iitg.ac.in</a></em> once they are released.</p>