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Gatherings barred, curbs imposed around 16 centres in Dehradun for NEET re-exam

Authorities have warned that any individual or group found violating these guidelines will face immediate prosecution under Section 223 of the BNS.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 06:39 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 06:39 IST
India NewsEducationUttarakhandDehradunNEETPaper Leak

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