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GEMS Education announces USD 30 million India expansion; plans 30+ schools, 1,000 partnerships

The first five schools are expected to open from the 2026 academic year across Greater Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Rajasthan.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 09:21 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 09:21 IST
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