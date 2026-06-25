GEMS Education announces USD 30 million India expansion; plans 30+ schools, 1,000 partnerships

<p>Dubai-headquartered GEMS Education has announced an India expansion plan backed by an initial investment of up to USD 30 million over the next three to five years, with plans to establish more than 30 schools across the country and build a network of over 1,000 partner institutions.</p><p><strong>30 schools planned across India</strong></p><p>As part of its immediate roadmap, GEMS India said it has identified a pipeline of 21 GEMS-operated school projects.</p><p>The first five schools are expected to open from the 2026 academic year across Greater Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Rajasthan. Another 16 campuses are planned over the next two years across eight states.</p><p>The organisation already operates schools in Gurgaon, Kochi and Lucknow NCR, while expansion plans are underway in cities such as Ghaziabad, Pune, Coimbatore and Raipur.</p><p>According to the company, the planned network of GEMS-operated schools is expected to serve more than 100,000 students and create employment opportunities for over 10,000 educators. The schools will offer curricula including CBSE, ICSE, Cambridge and International Baccalaureate (IB).</p><p>Alongside its owned campuses, GEMS Education has announced that the organisation plans to create a network of more than 1,000 GEMS Partner Schools across India. </p><p>The model is intended to allow entrepreneurs, investors, corporates and existing school operators to collaborate with GEMS by leveraging its academic and operational expertise.</p><p><strong>School of Education planned</strong></p><p>The organisation also announced plans to establish a dedicated School of Education focused on teacher training, leadership development and educational research.</p><p>Commenting on the announcement, Sunny Varkey, Founder and Chairman, GEMS Education, said, "Our commitment in India is rooted in the belief that every child, regardless of geography or background, deserves access to world-class learning opportunities."</p><p>Francis Joseph, India CEO, GEMS Education, said, "India is at a defining moment in its education journey. Rising aspirations among families, rapid urbanisation and growing demand for globally benchmarked learning experiences are creating opportunities to reimagine school education at scale."</p><p>He added that the proposed School of Education reflects the organisation's belief that "teacher quality remains the single most important factor in shaping student outcomes."</p>