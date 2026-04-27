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Goa SSC results 2026: 94.5% pass percentage recorded, girls outshine boys again

Students who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for photocopy of answer sheets, re-evaluation and mark verification.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 07:32 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 07:32 IST
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