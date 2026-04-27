<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/goa">Goa</a> Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the SSC (Class 10) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/exam-results">examination results</a> 2026. This year, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 94.5 per cent, marking a slight dip from last year’s 95.3 per cent.</p><p>A total of over 20,600 students appeared for the examination, including 10,819 boys and 9,840 girls.</p><p>Girls once again outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 96.5 per cent, compared to 94.3 per cent among boys. In terms of numbers, 9,414 girls and 9,805 boys successfully cleared the examination.</p><p>The performance of Children with Special Needs (CWSN) stood out, with 543 out of 550 students passing, resulting in a 98.7 per cent success rate.</p><p>The examinations were conducted between March 11 and April 3, 2026.</p><p><strong>How to check Goa SSC result 2026?</strong></p><p>Students can follow these steps to download their scorecards:</p><ol><li><p>Visit the official website: <em><ins><a href="http://gbshse.in/">gbshse.in</a></ins>.</em></p></li><li><p>Click on “SSC Public Examination Result 2026”.</p></li><li><p>Enter Seat Number, School Index Number, Registration ID, and Date of Birth.</p></li><li><p>Complete the captcha verification and confirm.</p></li><li><p>Download the marksheet for future reference.</p></li></ol><p>The digital scorecard includes subject-wise marks, grades, total marks, and pass/fail status.</p><p>Alternatively, the scorecards have also be made available on the official DigiLocker app and website.</p>.<p><strong>What next for students</strong></p><p>Students who have been placed under ATKT (Allowed to keep terms) or Needs Improvement categories will be eligible to appear for supplementary examinations, scheduled to begin from June 6, 2026.</p><p>Schools will be able to download consolidated result sheets from April 28, 2026.</p><p>The board has also announced the re-evaluation and marks verification process following the declaration of results.</p><p>Students who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for photocopy of answer sheets, re-evaluation and mark verification. Applications must be submitted through respective schools, as direct applications are not permitted.</p><p>Fees and deadlines:</p><ul><li><p>Photocopy of answer sheet: Rs 350 per subject</p></li><li><p>Last date: May 2, 2026</p></li><li><p>Re-evaluation: Rs 700 per subject</p></li><li><p>Last date: May 11, 2026</p></li><li><p>Mark verification: Rs 100 per subject</p></li><li><p>Last date: May 2, 2026</p></li></ul><p>If any answer is found unevaluated during photocopy verification, it will be sent for re-evaluation free of cost. The board has clarified that no applications will be accepted after the deadlines.</p>