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Google opens PhD Fellowship 2026 applications; up to USD 50,000 for to Indian researchers

Applications open till April 30; students must be nominated by their university to apply.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 14:51 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 14:51 IST
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