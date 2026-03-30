<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/google">Google</a> has opened applications for its PhD Fellowship Programme 2026, offering financial support and global recognition to outstanding doctoral students working in computer science and related fields.</p><p>The fellowship, which aims to support cutting-edge research, is open to candidates across regions, including India. Applications for the current cycle are open till May 1 till 5:30 am (IST).</p><p><strong>Important dates</strong></p><p>Interested candidates are advised to note these dates:</p><ul><li><p>Last date to apply: April 30, 2026</p></li><li><p>Decision notifications: By August 31, 2026</p></li><li><p>Final announcement of fellows: By October 31, 2026</p></li></ul>.India’s IT spending to grow at 13.4%; tech salaries to jump by 10% in 2026: Report.<p><strong>What the fellowship offers (India-specific)</strong></p><p>For candidates from India, the <a href="https://research.google/programs-and-events/phd-fellowship/">fellowship</a> benefits vary based on the stage of the PhD. </p><p>Early-stage PhD students can receive support for up to four years, with a total funding of USD 50,000 to cover stipend, research-related expenses and travel. </p><p>Late-stage PhD students, on the other hand, are eligible for a one-year fellowship, with USD 10,000 provided to support their research and academic work.</p><p>The funding is routed through the university and supports research-related activities, including travel.</p><p><strong>Who can apply?</strong></p><p>The programme is open to PhD students in computer science and closely related fields. However, there are a few key conditions:</p><ul><li><p>Students must be enrolled full-time in a PhD programme</p></li><li><p>They must remain enrolled throughout the fellowship duration</p></li><li><p>Applicants cannot apply directly. They must be nominated by their university</p></li><li><p>Candidates already receiving a similar industry-funded fellowship are not eligible</p></li></ul><p>Importantly, receiving the fellowship does not guarantee admission into a PhD programme, students must independently secure admission.</p><p><strong>How to apply</strong></p><p>The application process is university-driven:</p><ul><li><p>Eligible students must contact their department or graduate school</p></li><li><p>Universities will internally shortlist candidates</p></li><li><p>The final application is submitted by the university on behalf of the student</p></li><li><p>Each university can nominate up to three students from India.</p></li></ul><p>The fellowship supports research across a wide range of advanced technology domains, including Machine Learning and AI, Natural Language Processing, Computer Architecture, Algorithms and Optimisation, Quantum Computing, Privacy, Safety and Security, Human-Computer Interaction, Systems, Networking and Cloud Computing.</p><p>The research proposal is a key component and must align with these focus areas.</p><p><strong>What is evaluated?</strong></p><p>Applications are assessed based on:</p><ul><li><p>Strength and originality of the research proposal</p></li><li><p>Potential impact on the field</p></li><li><p>Academic performance</p></li><li><p>Leadership potential</p></li></ul><p>Google also evaluates how well the research aligns with its broader research priorities.</p><p><strong>Documents required (for India applicants)</strong></p><p>For students from India, universities must submit:</p><ul><li><p>Student CV</p></li><li><p>Research proposal (maximum 3 pages)</p></li><li><p>Academic transcripts (from undergraduate level onwards)</p></li><li><p>CV of the PhD advisor</p></li><li><p>2-3 letters of recommendation</p></li></ul><p>All documents must be submitted in English as a single PDF.</p> .Only one in four colleges in India meet industry requirements: Report.<p><strong>What happens after selection?</strong></p><p>Selected candidates will receive the fellowship funding through their respective universities, which will disburse the amount towards stipend, research expenses and other academic needs. </p><p>Importantly, being awarded the fellowship does not make recipients employees of Google, nor does it come with any employment obligations.</p><p>However, fellows remain fully eligible to independently apply for internships or full-time roles at Google through the standard hiring process. The fellowship itself will commence at the beginning of the next academic year following the announcement of results.</p>