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Got your CBSE Class 12 marks revised? Here's how to get the new marksheet

The CBSE said that the revised marksheets will be available at the Regional Offices in “due course”.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 16:33 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 16:33 IST
India NewsEducationCBSEClass 12Board Exam

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