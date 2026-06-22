Got your CBSE Class 12 marks revised? Here's how to get the new marksheet

<p>New Delhi: A day after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/central-board-of-secondary-education">Central Board of Secondary Education</a> announced the marks after the reevaluation of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/class-12">class 12 boards exams</a>, the board said that revised marksheets will be available soon in all its regional offices.</p>.<p>It further said that revised marksheets will be available in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/digilocker">DigiLocker</a> for students who need it immediately for admissions in colleges, and that they will have to turn in old mark sheets to get the new ones. </p>.<p>The CBSE said that the revised marksheets will be available at the Regional Offices in “due course”. </p>.<p>“Candidates will be required to surrender their old original marksheets before the issuance of the revised marksheet. The updated marksheet is also available in the candidate’s DigiLocker account and is valid for all purposes. Candidates who require it immediately are advised to use the DigiLocker marksheet.” the CBSE said on Monday.</p>.<p>In all, BJP has around 16 regional offices in cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Patna, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram etc, as well as several sub-regional offices in cities like Gurugram, Lucknow, Ranchi, Agartala, etc. </p>.<p>On Monday, the CBSE said that 87% of those who applied for reevaluation were given their marksheets, and the remaining will get that in some time.</p>.CBSE announces Class 12 re-evaluation results; over 87% applications declared in 1st phase.<p>While the Board refused to give an idea of how many students actually applied for reevaluation, a report claimed it was 1,68,000 students.</p>.<p>The CBSE had declared these results for around 17.69 lakh candidates on May 13, but had used a new method of evaluation – the onscreen marking method – for the first time.</p>.<p>This led to widespread discrepancies, leading to the Board announcing that candidates can apply to see the scanned copies of their evaluated answer books between May 19 to May 25, and thereby apply for re-evaluation from June 2 to June 7 if they preferred. </p>