<p>The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the results for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2026 on Tuesday, April 7. The results have been released in the form of PDF on the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://natboard.edu.in/">natboard.edu.in.</a></ins></em></p><p>The exam is a key gateway for pharmacy graduates seeking admission to postgraduate programmes such as MPharm, as well as for availing scholarships.</p><p><strong>Over 5,300 candidates qualify</strong></p><p>A total of 5,362 candidates have qualified in GPAT 2026. Category-wise distribution is as follows:</p><ul><li><p>General (including EWS): 1,739 candidates</p></li><li><p>OBC-NCL: 2,308 candidates</p></li><li><p>SC: 900 candidates</p></li><li><p>ST: 415 candidates</p></li></ul><p>The category-wise cut-offs, along with corresponding scores and closing ranks, have also been released.</p><p><strong>Cut-off details</strong></p><p>The category-wise qualifying cut-offs for GPAT 2026 are:</p><ul><li><p>General (Non-PwBD): 96.25 percentile, score 213</p></li><li><p>General (PwBD): 48.98 percentile, score 104</p></li><li><p>EWS (Non-PwBD): 90.82 percentile, score 180</p></li><li><p>OBC-NCL: 90.08 percentile, score 177</p></li><li><p>SC: 76.46 percentile, score 142</p></li><li><p>ST: 59.19 percentile, score 116</p></li></ul><p><strong>Errors in question paper; marks awarded</strong></p><p>NBEMS has flagged discrepancies in the question paper this year.</p><p>According to the official notice, seven questions were found to be technically incorrect, and full marks have been awarded to all candidates, regardless of whether they attempted them</p><p>Four questions had revised answers, and marks have been awarded only to candidates who selected the corrected options</p><p><strong>Scorecards from April 15, valid for three years</strong></p><p>Individual scorecards will be available for download on or after April 15, 2026, through candidate login. They will be available online for a period of six months and will not be sent via post or email. All applicants are advised to download their score cards within this window.</p><p>The GPAT 2026 score will remain valid for three years. The scorecard will include key details such as marks obtained, percentile, All India Rank (AIR), and qualifying status, which will be used during the admission process.</p><p><strong>No centralised counselling</strong></p><p>NBEMS has clarified that qualifying GPAT does not guarantee admission to MPharm programmes or scholarships.</p><p>Unlike exams such as NEET or JEE, GPAT does not have a centralised counselling process. Admissions will be conducted separately by individual institutes and universities.</p><p>The result data will also be shared with the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) to facilitate further admission processes.</p><p>This year, 53,617 candidates appeared for GPAT, a national-level entrance examination conducted annually for admission to postgraduate pharmacy programmes. It also serves as a basis for awarding scholarships to qualified candidates.</p><p>For any further information or queries, students are advised to contact NBEMS at its official exam portal, <em><ins><a href="http://exam.natboard.edu.in/">exam.natboard.edu.in</a></ins></em>.</p>