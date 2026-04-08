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GPAT 2026 results announced; scorecards available from April 15

This year, 53,617 candidates appeared for GPAT, a national-level exam conducted annually for admission to pharmacy programmes.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 07:21 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 07:21 IST
EducationExamPharmacyPharmacy courseAptitude test

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