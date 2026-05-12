<p>Learning a second language is becoming increasingly popular, with millions using digital tools and mobile apps to learn at their own pace. Many successful language-learning apps rely on a simple method: learners guess a word from a picture before being shown the correct answer. Cognitive psychology has long suggested that trying to answer first strengthens memory more than passive study.</p><p>A new study by the National University of Singapore (NUS), published in Cognitive Research: Principles and Implications, now provides experimental evidence supporting this approach. The research found that word-picture guessing exercises with immediate feedback significantly improve adults’ ability to remember new vocabulary in a second language.</p><p>“Millions of people learn new languages through apps that rely heavily on word-picture guessing tasks, but evidence for how much those activities help learners remember vocabulary has been limited,” said Steven Pan. “Our study shows that attempting an answer first, even before fully learning the word, and then seeing the correct response boosts memory and supports lasting learning.”</p><p>The method, known as “pretesting,” involves learners attempting an answer before studying the material and then receiving immediate feedback. Even incorrect guesses help the brain encode the correct answer more effectively than passive reading alone.</p><p>To test this, Pan and Master’s student Tabitha Chua conducted four experiments involving 341 adults with no knowledge of Spanish. Participants learned Spanish nouns through either guessing-with-feedback or study-only methods.</p><p>Exercises used two formats common in language apps: word-to-image matching and image-to-word matching. Memory was later tested through recall and multiple-choice exercises.</p><p>Results showed that participants who guessed first consistently remembered vocabulary better, regardless of the exercise format.</p><p>“Second-language learners often hesitate to guess until they feel confident, but early attempts, even without full knowledge, can help learners engage more actively with words,” Pan said. He added that exercises encouraging learners to try first and learn from feedback can strengthen vocabulary retention over time.</p>