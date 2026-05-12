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Guessing helps memory while learning second language, shows study

The research found that word-picture guessing exercises with immediate feedback improve adults’ ability to remember new vocabulary in a second language.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 04:06 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 04:06 IST
EducationResearchLanguageLanguage learningnew vocab

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