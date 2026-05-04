Gujarat Class 12 HSC exam results out; here is how to check

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/gujarat">Gujarat</a> Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has declared the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 results on May 4 at 10:00 am, along with the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GCET) results.</p><p>Students can now access their scores through the official website, <em><ins><a href="http://gseb.org/">gseb.org</a></ins></em>, using their six-digit seat number given on the admit cards.</p><p><strong>Pass percentage across streams</strong></p><p>The board has reported stable performance across streams this year, with the Science stream recording a pass percentage of 84.33 per cent and the General stream at 92.17 per cent. </p><p>While the Science stream has shown a slight improvement compared to last year’s 83.51 per cent, the General stream has witnessed a marginal dip from 93.7 per cent.</p><p><strong>How to check GSEB HSC result 2026?</strong></p><p>To check their results through the official website, follow these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit the official GSEB website, <em><ins><a href="http://gseb.org/">gseb.org.</a></ins></em></p></li><li><p>Click on the HSC result link</p></li><li><p>Enter your six-digit seat number</p></li><li><p>Download or save the marksheet</p></li></ol><p>Alternatively, students can also check their results through alternative methods. Using the WhatsApp service, candidates need to send their seat number to +916357300971 to receive their result instantly via message. </p>.Assam Class 12 board exam results out; highest success rate in science with 89.79%.<p>Additionally, SMS options are available. Science stream students can send GJ12S followed by their seat number to 58888111, while General stream students can send GJ12G followed by their seat number to the same number. </p><p>Moreover, the results will be available at Digilocker app and website as well.</p><p><strong>District-wise performance</strong></p><p>The results also include district-wise performance data, highlighting significant regional variation this year. </p><p>Morbi has emerged as the top-performing district with a pass percentage of 94.85 per cent, while Dahod recorded the lowest at 57.44 per cent. </p><p><strong>What happens next?</strong></p><p>With results now declared, the focus shifts to college admissions and counselling. GUJCET scores released alongside HSC results will be used for engineering and pharmacy admissions.</p><p>Merit lists will be prepared based on combined scores, and the admission process is expected to begin soon. Students are advised to keep their seat number ready for accessing results across platforms, download and save their provisional marksheet for future reference.</p><p>Students must note that the GSEB HSC marksheets released online are provisional in nature. The board will issue the final physical copies of the HSC marksheets a few days after the results are announced. Students will receive the final marksheets from their respective school authorities.</p>