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Gujarat Class 12 HSC exam results out; here is how to check

Morbi has emerged as the top-performing district with a pass percentage of 94.85 per cent, while Dahod recorded the lowest at 57.44 per cent.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 07:52 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 07:52 IST
EducationGujaratResultsExamClass 12

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