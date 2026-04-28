<p>Even as I begin to write this, every individual I met in the last few days is guessing the potential direction of the war in the Middle East. It is anybody’s guess what direction the geopolitical events will take and what the new world order will look like. Against this backdrop, how much should you worry about your present and future career prospects?</p>.<p>As in most situations, there is no “one size fits all” hypothesis here. And in every seemingly dark or unknown-fraught situation, there can be an opportunity. So, what four things could you be focused on during these turbulent times to feel you are in control and to be better prepared for any surprise developments in your career universe?</p>.<p><strong>Speak to your mentors and champions</strong>: Hanging out just with your peers and those who think just like you can add to your anxiety [you need the peers for a different reason, of course]. Seek out those who bring a different worldview or come from adjacent fields, not directly your own. Their perspectives can give you a well-rounded view as opposed to a single band of people from one narrow sector, who can add to the agitated state of mind. This also assumes that you have been cultivating such mentors, guides, and champions throughout your career. If you have not done enough of that, now is the time to start.</p>.<p><strong>Get practical about it:</strong> Researching into new opportunities and keeping your profile and resume fine-tuned is always a good thing. We underestimate how long it takes to research and find a new gig, or even to identify options for a new assignment. The job market is getting squeezed because of the overlay of multiple developments – AI looming large, a war disrupting the world order, and traditional immigration rules in many geographies getting upended, to name just a few. As the old axiom goes, don’t dig a well when the house is on fire!</p>.<p>With the changing geopolitical context and the hoopla around AI, the chances are that every resume will be outdated within a matter of months. So, dust off that CV of yours, which is a few years old probably by now, and put on your research and editing lens. One friend and senior tech specialist I spoke to recently lamented, “I knew it was coming, but was surprised how fast it came,” referring to his pink slip.</p>.<p><strong>Stop over-analysing:</strong> Stop thinking too much, especially about events beyond your control. We all tend to start making our own guesses and speculating about “what’s next” when it comes to global events. Remember, even heads of state are sometimes at a loss. Despite their posse of advisors, they are unable to predict what the big changes on the horizon are. Over-analysis can easily lead to an anxiety spiral and cloud your thinking further. Instead, closely look for patterns in specific fields to stay better informed, or keep an eye out for changing trends. Peel the layers of the ‘headlines onion’ and look for insights that can remain hidden. </p>.<p><strong>Is it time for a big career pivot?:</strong> If you have been both smart and lucky to build some financial buffer and have the courage to wait out the rough patch, this may be the time for that dream experiment. If at all, you were all along dreaming of a major pivot in your career, this is the time to do it. Have you always been passionate about something other than what you are doing? Then take the plunge to test the waters. Even though it may seem counterintuitive, downturns and disruptions are times when one can afford to take risks, as the stakes are already lower. You can also look at intersectional fields to insure yourself a little more against global disruptions. Health and AI, technology, but coupled with security management, are examples of such intersectionality.</p>.<p>In the end, just learn to shrug and get philosophical. The anticipation of something terrible can many times be more damaging than the actual event. Instead, focus on ways in which you can strengthen your own position both within an organisation and from a skills perspective. Even though no one knows how long the turbulence will last, everything is cyclical in the end. An upward swing is hopefully not too far away.</p>.<p><em>(The author is a global social entrepreneur)</em></p>