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Handling careers in turbulence

Even though no one knows how long the turbulence will last, everything is cyclical in the end.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 05:32 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 05:32 IST
EducationJobsWest Asiacareerpolitical turbulence

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