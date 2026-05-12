<p>If you are on LinkedIn, chances are that you already know about Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS). Many résumés are rejected by a recruiter. Often, it is rejected much earlier — by these softwares. But what most LinkedIn posts do not tell you is how to make the resumes ATS-friendly.</p>.<p>Today, many companies use ATS to filter applications before a human even sees them. Recruiters handling hundreds or thousands of applications use these systems to scan résumés for keywords, skills, job titles, and formatting. If the résumé does not match what the software is looking for, it may never reach the shortlist.</p>.<p>This is one reason why equally qualified candidates can end up with very different results.</p>.<p>One common mistake is using the same résumé for every application. ATS systems compare résumés against the language used in the job description. If a role mentions “project management,” “Excel,” “SEO,” or “customer support,” those exact terms should appear in the résumé wherever relevant. Many candidates have the skills, but describe them differently, reducing their visibility.</p>.<p>The issue is not dishonesty. It is about using the same language that recruiters and software use when searching.</p>.<p>Formatting also matters more than people realise.</p>.<p>Fancy templates with graphics, tables, multiple columns, icons, or unusual fonts may look attractive, but can confuse ATS software. Simpler formats often work better.</p>.<p><strong>Building an ATS-friendly resume</strong></p>.<p>A safe ATS-friendly résumé usually includes:</p>.<ul><li><p>clear headings such as Education, Skills, Experience, and Projects,</p></li></ul>.<ul><li><p>standard fonts,</p></li></ul>.<ul><li><p>bullet points,</p></li></ul>.<ul><li><p>and a clean single-column layout.</p></li></ul>.<p>Another important factor is specificity. Generic lines such as “worked on social media” or “handled customers” do little for recruiters or ATS systems.</p>.<p>Instead, candidates should mention measurable work:</p>.<ul><li><p>“Managed Instagram campaigns that increased engagement by 30%”</p></li></ul>.<ul><li><p>“Handled 40 customer calls daily”</p></li></ul>.<ul><li><p>“Created SEO content for technology blogs”</p></li></ul>.<p>Specific achievements improve both search visibility and credibility.</p>.<p>Keywords are especially important in technical and corporate jobs. Recruiters often search databases using terms like Python, SQL, digital marketing, MIS reporting, copywriting, or financial analysis. If those words are absent, the résumé may never appear in search results, even if the candidate knows the work.</p>.<p>Candidates should also pay attention to technical details:</p>.<ul><li><p>avoid image-based résumés,</p></li></ul>.<ul><li><p>use PDF or DOCX formats,</p></li></ul>.<ul><li><p>check spelling carefully,</p></li></ul>.<ul><li><p>and ensure phone numbers and email IDs are clearly visible.</p></li></ul>.<p>LinkedIn now plays a role, too. Recruiters often cross-check LinkedIn profiles after ATS shortlisting. A mismatch between the résumé and LinkedIn profile can create confusion. In many sectors, LinkedIn visibility itself has become part of employability.</p>.<p>If you do not know how to highlight your skills, an easy way to tweak a CV is to assign the role of an ATS expert to an AI tool and ask it to modify the resume. Observe the changes it makes and learn from it.</p>.<p>The bigger issue is that many graduates are never taught how hiring systems actually work. They assume rejection means lack of ability, when sometimes the real problem is discoverability. Candidates from stronger professional networks often learn ATS optimisation early, while others remain unaware of why applications go unanswered.</p>.<p>A resume today is no longer just a document. It is also a searchable profile designed for algorithms. Good skills still matter. But in a crowded hiring market, candidates also need to make those skills visible in ways both recruiters and software can understand.</p>