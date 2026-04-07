<p>The results for the 2nd Pre-University Course (PUC) exams conducted by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kseeb">Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board</a> (KSEAB) are likely to be delayed, with an official confirmation on the exact date and time still awaited.</p><p>While it was earlier expected that the results would be announced this week, recent reports suggest otherwise.</p><p>Earlier, news reports had suggested that the 2nd PUC Result 2026 will be declared on April 7 or 8, 2026. However, the board has confirmed that while the evaluation has been completed, it is waiting for a clearance from the Election Commission. This means that over 7.1 lakh students awaiting their Class 12 scores will have to wait a little longer.</p><p><strong>Why the delay?</strong></p><p>According to news reports, the delay is due to election-related restrictions currently in place across Karnataka.</p><p>The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force in the state, and as per rules, the board must obtain clearance from the Election Commission of India before announcing results. Until this approval is granted, the declaration of results will remain on hold.</p>.Karnataka: KSEAB 2nd PUC results expected this week; official notice awaited.<p><strong>Exam details</strong></p><p>The KSEAB conducted the 2nd PUC (Exam 1) between February 28 and March 17, 2026 across the state. As per reports, over 7 lakh students appeared for the exams this year.</p><p>While the board has not officially confirmed a date yet, multiple reports had earlier suggested that the results could be declared around April 7, 2026, in line with previous years’ timelines.</p><p><strong>What next for students</strong></p><p>Students are advised to keep checking official websites for updates, as the results are expected to be released soon after approval from the Election Commission.</p><p>Once announced, results will be available on the official KSEAB portals, and students will be able to access their marks using their registration details.</p>