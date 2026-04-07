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Here’s why Karnataka 2nd PUC results might get delayed

The board has confirmed that while the evaluation has been completed, it is waiting for a clearance from the Election Commission.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 12:51 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 12:51 IST
EducationKarnatakaBoard examinationKSEEBII PUC results

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