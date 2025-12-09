Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

Higher education in India: When global dreams meet local challenges

Student and faculty mobility are highlighted as essential for broadening perspectives, enhancing skills, and integrating global best practices into Indian institutions.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 09:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 09:11 IST
India NewsEducation

Follow us on :

Follow Us