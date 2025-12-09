<p>Internationalisation has become a key topic in higher education, especially as India advances with ambitious reforms outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. This policy aims to transform higher education by promoting global collaboration and knowledge sharing. It also seeks to create opportunities that position India as an international education hub.</p>.<p>In this context, some international universities are invited to establish campuses in India. At the same time, institutions are encouraged to develop meaningful research partnerships, enable international credit transfers, and offer dual, joint, and twinning degree programs. Student and faculty mobility are highlighted as essential for broadening perspectives, enhancing skills, and integrating global best practices into Indian institutions.</p>.<p>At its core, NEP 2020’s internationalisation agenda aims to elevate Indian institutions to global standards and connect India more closely with the international knowledge network. But this raises several important questions. What does this mean for students? Are foreign campuses and the increasing number of international MoUs truly beneficial? And how can institutions approach this phase responsibly and strategically?</p>.Journaling helps teachers engage students better.<p><strong>Advantages</strong></p>.<p>Having worked closely on international collaborations for many years, I have observed both the enthusiasm they generate and the challenges they quietly bring. International campuses in India will offer world-class education at a lower cost than studying abroad. Every year, millions of Indian students go overseas to find better academic environments, access to global faculty, research opportunities, and better job prospects. Now that foreign universities are opening campuses in India, students can access many of these benefits without leaving the country.</p>.<p>One of the main advantages is affordability. The cost of studying abroad can be high. Tuition, accommodation, travel, insurance, and living expenses can make global education inaccessible for many. However, when an international university operates in India, these costs decrease significantly. Students also gain exposure to modern teaching methods, including interdisciplinary learning, project-based coursework, flexible credit systems, and research-driven approaches, enhancing their communication, creativity, problem-solving skills, and overall job prospects.</p>.<p>When academic programmes are internationally recognised, students can pursue international mobility without relocating. If implemented effectively, this model could also reduce brain drain by providing top-tier opportunities within the country, encouraging talented students to contribute to India’s academic and research development.</p>.<p><strong>Obstacles</strong></p>.<p>However, there are obstacles along the way. Studying abroad at a foreign campus can lower overall costs, but tuition fees are often higher than those at Indian universities. This can be expensive for some families. Maintaining high quality is essential. Regulators require international campuses to meet the same standards as those in other countries and avoid sacrificing quality for the Indian market. Strong, transparent monitoring systems are crucial for maintaining academic integrity. Cultural relevance adds another layer of complexity.</p>.<p>Curriculum models developed in other countries may not always fit India’s social and economic realities, industry needs, or workforce expectations. Institutions must adapt their approach to local contexts while maintaining a global perspective. This transition will also increase competition among Indian institutions, but if managed effectively, it can foster innovation, improve academic offerings, and promote excellence.</p>.<p><strong>Partnerships</strong></p>.<p>A growing trend in this wave is the signing of MoUs with foreign institutions. Many universities proudly showcase extensive lists of international partners on their websites and brochures. While these partnerships enhance visibility, many memoranda of understanding do not lead to meaningful academic engagement.</p>.<p>“The goal of internationalisation is to make things happen, not to collect memorandums of understanding. Students need to grasp how it will affect their skills, classrooms, and opportunities. A partnership is merely a piece of paper, not real collaboration, if it does not benefit students,” observes Global Institute of Business Studies Chairman Ritesh Goyal. His comment highlights an important issue: internationalisation should be meaningful, active, and student-focused, rather than purely symbolic.</p>.<p>The demand for worldwide exposure is increasing rapidly. “With rapid changes in the geopolitical landscape, future professionals need to reduce their career risks. One way to do this is to gain exposure to different regions and develop connections across countries. International collaborations offer opportunities for multicultural experiences and prepare individuals to work in multinational teams across various areas and time zones. With an ageing population in the West, India is well-positioned to become a talent hub for the global workforce,” says Athish Chattopadhyay, Director of IMT Ghaziabad.</p>.<p><strong>Way forward</strong></p>.<p>NEP 2020’s focus on internationalisation is timely and aligns well with this global trend. For India to benefit, a targeted approach is vital. Many institutions still lack the necessary infrastructure for quality research. Bureaucratic hurdles often delay collaborations that could lead to breakthroughs.</p>.<p>Developing faculty is also essential. Teachers need to regularly update their knowledge of global trends and teaching methods to stay relevant.</p>.<p>Internationalisation should go beyond marketing; it must become a core goal for institutions. The focus should be on meaningful academic exchanges, strong research partnerships, and tangible benefits for students. Students should assess institutions not by the number of MoUs but by the quality of partnerships, active exchange programs, research output, presence of global faculty, industry relevance, and opportunities for skill development.</p>.<p>The internationalisation vision of NEP 2020 can transform Indian higher education, improve global competitiveness, and position India as a key player in the international knowledge economy if implemented with integrity and purpose. The journey has begun, but success relies on intentional actions, quality control, and a strong commitment to student development.</p>.<p><span class="italic">(The author is an academic)</span></p>