Hiring stress? Campuses see delayed onboarding

Hundreds of engineering graduates from the 2023 batch who received job offers during campus placements have not started work as companies have delayed their onboarding, foreboding some stress in hiring that has also kept mass recruiters away from colleges.
According to students and placement officers, campus hiring for the 2023 batch happened in October-November last year and the recruits should have been onboarded in August this year.
Placement officers from some of Bengaluru’s top engineering colleges also point to the Russia-Ukraine war and low attrition rates as contributing factors for delayed onboarding.
Apparently, companies that have postponed the onboarding process belong to the IT services sector.
According to Dayanand Sagar University vice-president (placements) MN Guruvenkatesh, the anticipation of a global recession could be among the reasons. “As per the information we have received from companies, attrition rates have decreased, which isn’t creating space for freshers,” he said.
One placement director from another top college in Bengaluru said companies are not getting new clients.
“And, for some companies, the existing clients have not renewed their contracts which is impacting job offers that have been made,” she said.
At RV College of Engineering (RVCE), a few students were placed in other companies due to the delay in onboarding. “Some students have decided to wait considering the work location,” RVCE placements dean Ranganath D said.
Even University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) has had to deal with the same problem. “We managed to get the joining dates for students after discussions with companies. We also successfully placed students in other companies,” UVCE placement & training head SM Dilip Kumar said. “Such a global recession cycle comes once every four years and the 2023 batch is experiencing it,” he explained.
Mass recruiters have been indifferent when it comes to hiring from campus, which has been a cause of concern. At BMS College of Engineering (BMSCE), only one mass recruiter came to its campus for recruitment. “We’re hoping to get mass recruiters after January 2024 as a change in market is expected,” BMSCE deputy dean of placement & training J Sharana Basavaraj said.
Colleges are banking on product-based companies, Banking & Financial Services (B&FS) firms and startups for the 2024 batch of students for whom campus recruitment has started.
“In the absence of mass recruiters, other companies are able to find more talent this time,” PES University placement & training dean KS Sridhar said.
“Every day, more than two companies are visiting the campus. So far, 100-120 have visited and made 678 offers,” he said, adding that companies making multiple offers have increased.