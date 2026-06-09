Homework: Not a burden but a building block

<p>Aryan, a grade 5 student, gets a lot of homework at school. Most evenings, he is juggling his Math worksheets, Science assignments and English grammar exercises. As a result, he is exhausted before bedtime. His parents feel for him and wonder if these efforts or struggles are truly worth it. However, over time, his parents noticed a stark change — he was getting better at managing his time and tackling problems on his own. That is when it clicks: homework is not just about the burden of completing assignments; it is about building skills for life.</p><p>For most parents and students, though homework can feel like a burden for now, the skills students learn — discipline, time and resource management, and focus — are the ones that will open doors tomorrow. Homework is one of the most debated topics in education. While some parents believe it is an essential part of learning, others feel it adds unnecessary stress. But when we strip away the exhaustion and frustration and look at the bigger picture, homework, when done right, teaches a child to juggle several tasks, manage time, and foster long-term development.</p><p>Also, research has shown that students who regularly complete their homework achieve better grades in subjects such as English, Math, and Science. Students who regularly invest two to three hours a night in focused study tend to perform significantly better. But the benefits go far beyond report cards. Homework builds core life skills and planning abilities that help students transition from school to work life. </p><p>Here are several advantages of homework.</p><ul><li><p><strong>Practice to perfection:</strong> Repetition may feel arduous, but it is a key to building mastery. When a child revises a concept at home — whether it’s solving algebraic equations or solving verb exercises in English — they move from surface-level understanding to deep, practical knowledge. This discipline of practice and concentration on tasks is something they learn to carry into any vocational or professional career.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p><strong>Managing time and balancing tasks:</strong> Homework comes with deadlines. Learning to prioritise assignments and adhere to deadlines early teaches children to take ownership of their work at an early age. This also helps them think independently, prioritise tasks, and develop problem-solving skills. These are not just academic skills; they are essential life skills. The student who learns to manage their homework in class 8 is the professional who manages their projects seamlessly when they get a job.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p><strong>Nurturing home-school partnerships:</strong> Homework acts as a support network. It helps parents understand what their child is learning and how their child learns best. It gives teachers insight into the students’ abilities to cope and which areas require more attention. When a parent sits down to help, they understand their child’s pace of learning — conceptual clarity, writing speed, and gaps to address. By facilitating and enabling their child, they are forging a partnership with the school in their child’s development.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p><strong>Revision at home:</strong> Every child thrives at a different pace in a classroom. Some do exceptionally well at school, while others require rigorous practice and reading at home. Homework provides an opportunity to learn in a quiet, comfortable space, which can significantly accelerate understanding.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p><strong>Researching and utilising resources:</strong> From using the internet for research to visiting the local library, homework teaches children how to seek out information independently. This is a skill that will serve them long after they leave school—whether they are applying for a job, learning a new hobby, or solving a dilemma at work.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Fitting into a routine and discipline: Regular homework establishes a pattern. When exams arrive, children who are used to studying at home find it much easier to switch into revision mode. The routine is already there; they simply need to intensify it.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Extra time to catch up: Every child learns at a different pace. A 40-minute class period may not be enough for some to fully understand or grasp a concept. Homework gives them the freedom to spend extra time on subjects they find difficult, with their parents’ support. This additional attention and effort can make all the difference in scoring high during exams.</p></li></ul><p><strong>How parents can help</strong></p><p>Homework is an integral part of the learning process, and as parents, we can kindle in them a joy of learning beyond school hours. </p><p>Here are a few practical ways parents can support their children without doing the work for them:</p><ul><li><p><strong>Create a comfortable learning space:</strong> A well-lit, quiet space stocked with supplies makes a world of difference.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p><strong>Set a routine:</strong> Whether your child works best in the morning or after a short post-school nap, find a schedule that suits their natural rhythm.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p><strong>Be a guide:</strong> Explain and clarify concepts, guide them through tough problems, but let them arrive at the answer themselves. That is where the real learning happens.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p><strong>Praise the effort:</strong> Acknowledge the hard work and recognise efforts and progress. A simple “I’m proud of you solving this intricate problem” can motivate a child more than you think.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p><strong>Make a plan:</strong> On heavy homework days, help your child break down their tasks into manageable sections. A clear plan reduces anxiety and improves focus.</p></li></ul><p>Homework is not just about extra learning after school hours; it is about building a foundation of discipline, curiosity, and independence. When a child like Aryan learns to push through the frustration of solving exercises and arriving at answers to problems, he is not just learning subjects; he’s equipping himself with resilience.</p><p>At its best, homework brings together students, parents, and teachers in a shared effort to help children grow. So the next time your child asks, “Why do I have to do this?” you can tell them: because the habits you build today are the building blocks of your tomorrow.</p><p><em>(The author is an educator based in Dubai)</em></p>