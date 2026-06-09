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Homeeducation

Homework: Not a burden but a building block

Research shows that students who regularly complete their homework achieve better grades in subjects such as English, Math, and Science.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 04:39 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 04:39 IST
Educationchildrenschoolstudentparentinghomework

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