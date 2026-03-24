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How schools can help children build responsibility habits

If neatness is inculcated in children at school, they may keep their homes free of clutter.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 03:23 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 03:23 IST
EducationschoolstudentteachersresponsibilitiesKids

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