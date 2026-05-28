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‘I take responsibility’: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says CBSE OSM issues will be rectified

Speaking on the next steps, Pradhan said a re-evaluation process would now begin for students seeking clarification or review of their marks.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 08:38 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 08:38 IST
India NewsEducationCBSEDharmendra Pradhaneducation ministerClass 12Board Exam

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