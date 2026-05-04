<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/icai">Institute of Chartered Accountants of India</a> (ICAI) has released the exam schedule for the September and November 2026 cycle of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ca">CA exams</a>. </p><p>The schedule includes Foundation, Intermediate, Final, and post-qualification papers, along with key dates for applications and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/exam">exams</a>.</p><p><strong>When will the exams be held?</strong></p><p>As per the official notification, the Intermediate exams will begin first:</p><ul><li><p>Group I: September 1, 3 and 6</p></li><li><p>Group II: September 8, 10 and 12</p></li></ul><p>The Foundation exams are scheduled for September 2, 5, 7 and 9.</p><p>The Final exams will be conducted in November:</p><ul><li><p>Group I: November 2, 4 and 6</p></li><li><p>Group II: November 9, 11 and 13</p></li></ul><p>Additionally, the International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT-AT) will be held on November 11 and 13, while the Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination is scheduled across November 6, 9, 11 and 13.</p>.ICAI CA Final exams to be conducted twice a year; January session scrapped.<p><strong>Exam timings and pattern</strong></p><p>Most papers will be conducted in a three-hour slot from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm (IST).</p><p>However, there are some variations in duration. Foundation Papers 3 and 4 will be conducted for two hours, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, while Final Paper 6 and the International Taxation Assessment Test (INTT-AT) will be held for four hours, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm.</p><p>A 15-minute reading time from 1:45 pm will be provided for most papers. This will not apply to Foundation Papers 3 and 4 and post-qualification exams.</p><p>ICAI has also made it clear that exam dates will remain unchanged, even if any of the scheduled days are later declared public holidays.</p><p><strong>Where will the exams be held?</strong></p><p>The exams will be conducted across multiple cities in India, covering all major states and regions.</p><p>In addition, ICAI has announced three overseas centres in Bahrain, Dubai, and Kathmandu for Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams.</p><p>The institute has also stated that it reserves the right to withdraw or change exam centres if required.</p>.ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 admit cards now out; check details here.<p><strong>Application dates and correction window</strong></p><p>Candidates will need to apply online through the Self Service Portal (SSP) available on <em><ins><a href="http://eservices.icai.org/">eservices.icai.org</a></ins></em>.</p><ul><li><p>Application window opens: July 6, 2026</p></li><li><p>Last date (without late fee): July 19, 2026</p></li><li><p>Last date (with late fee): July 22, 2026</p></li><li><p>Correction window: July 23 to July 25, 2026</p></li></ul><p>During the correction window, candidates can make limited changes, including exam city or medium.</p><p><strong>Exam fees, medium</strong></p><p>For candidates appearing at centres in India, the examination fee for the Foundation course is Rs 1,500. Intermediate candidates are required to pay Rs 1,500 for a single group and Rs 2,700 for both groups, while for the Final course, the fee is Rs 1,800 for one group and Rs 3,300 for both groups. </p><p>A late fee of Rs 600 will be applicable for applications submitted after the deadline. Fees can be paid online through debit or credit cards, net banking, or UPI.</p><p>Candidates appearing for Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams can choose to write papers in English or Hindi. However, post-qualification exams such as INTT-AT and IRM will be conducted only in English.</p><p>ICAI has advised candidates to complete the application process within the given timeline and regularly check the official website for updates.</p>