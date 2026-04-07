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ICAI CA Final exams to be conducted twice a year; January session scrapped

The revised schedule is expected to directly affect lakhs of CA aspirants across the country.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 06:36 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 06:36 IST
EducationExamCAICAIChartered Accountant

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