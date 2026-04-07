<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/icai">Institute of Chartered Accountants of India</a> (ICAI) has decided to reduce the frequency of the CA Finals exams.</p><p>As per the new changes, ICAI will now conduct the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final examination twice a year, instead of three times. This change will be implemented starting from the May 2026 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/exam">examination</a> cycle.</p><p>Earlier, CA Final exams were held in three phases: January, May, and September. Now, they will be conducted only in May and November. The decision was taken after reviewing feedback from students and other stakeholders.</p>.<p>January cycle will be stopped from 2026 onwards, and January 2026 session shall be the last one under the existing system.</p><p>This move comes as a broader effort to streamline the examination process and respond to feedback from students and stakeholders.</p><p>The revised schedule is expected to directly affect lakhs of CA aspirants across the country. While fewer exam attempts may reduce flexibility for some students, it could also push candidates to adopt more focused and structured preparation strategies.</p>.<p><strong>CA Inter exams dates changed</strong></p><p>In another update, ICAI has also changed the dates for the CA Intermediate exams. These exams will now begin from May 5, 2026, instead of May 3.</p><p>As per the revised schedule:</p><ul><li><p>Group I exams will be held on May 5, 7, and 9, 2026</p></li><li><p>Group II exams will be held on May 11, 13, and 15, 2026</p></li></ul><p>The exam timings will remain the same, from 2 pm to 5 pm, ICAI notified in an official schedule.</p><p>ICAI has said that there are no changes in the schedule for Foundation and Post Qualification Course (PQC) exams. Students are advised to check official updates regularly for any further information.</p>