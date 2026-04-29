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ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 admit cards now out; check details here

Earlier this month, the ICAI had released the admit cards for CA Final and Intermediate examinations on April 17, 2026.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 05:33 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 05:33 IST
EducationExamCAICAI

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