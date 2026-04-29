<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/icai">Institute of Chartered Accountants of India</a> (ICAI) has released the admit cards for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ca">CA Foundation</a> Examinations - May session 2026 on its official website at <em><ins><a href="http://eservices.icai.org/">eservices.icai.org</a></ins></em>.</p><p>Candidates who have registered for the exam can now access their admit cards by logging in on the website using their user ID and password.</p><p>It must be noted that the admit card is a mandatory document and must be carried to the examination centre along with a valid government issued identity proof for verification. No candidate will be allowed entry into the exam hall if they fail to carry their admit card.</p><p><strong>How to download ICAI CA Foundation admit cards?</strong></p><p>In order to access their admit cards, candidates can follow these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit <em><ins><a href="http://eservices.icai.org/">eservices.icai.org</a></ins></em></p></li><li><p>Look for ‘CA Foundation admit card’ link available on the homepage</p></li><li><p>Enter your login credentials, including user ID or ICAI registration number and password</p></li><li><p>A new window will open displaying the admit card</p></li><li><p>Download and print the admit card for future use</p></li></ol><p>The admit card will mention crucial information like he candidate’s name, registration number, roll number, photograph, examination centre name and address, time of the examination, reporting time and final instructions for the examination day.</p><p>Candidates are advised to verify all personal details and make note of the instructions on the document ahead of the examination.</p>.ICAI CA Final exams to be conducted twice a year; January session scrapped.<p><strong>Exam details</strong></p><p>The CA Foundation Examinations - May session 2026 is scheduled to be conducted between May 14 to May 20, 2026 between 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm across multiple exam centres in India.</p><p>Earlier this month, the ICAI had released the admit cards for CA Final and Intermediate examinations on April 17, 2026.</p>