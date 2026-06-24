ICAI CA Intermediate May 2026 results declared, Dombivli’s Shardul Shekhar Vichare scores AIR 1

<p>The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate Examination - May session, on Wednesday, June 24.</p><p>Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their scorecards through the official ICAI results portal, <em><ins><a href="http://caresults.icai.org/caresult">caresults.icai.org/caresult</a></ins></em>.</p><p><strong>How to check ICAI CA Inter May 2026 results</strong></p><p>Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:</p><ol><li><p>Visit the official ICAI results website: <em><ins><a href="http://caresults.icai.org/caresult">caresults.icai.org/caresult</a></ins></em>.</p></li><li><p>Click on the CA Intermediate May 2026 result link.</p></li><li><p>Enter your roll number and registration number.</p></li><li><p>Submit the details.</p></li><li><p>Your result will be displayed on the screen.</p></li><li><p>Download and save a copy for future reference.</p></li></ol>.ICAI to embed AI, data analytics in Chartered Accountancy curriculum.<p><strong>Pass percentage</strong></p><p>According to data released by ICAI, 91,237 candidates appeared for Group I, of whom 9,350 successfully cleared the examination, resulting in a pass percentage of 10.25 per cent.</p><p>For Group II, 64,381 candidates appeared and 10,372 passed, taking the pass percentage to 16.11 per cent.</p><p>Among candidates who appeared for both groups, 33,304 took the examination and 2,820 cleared it, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 8.47 per cent.</p>.ICAI CA exam schedule 2026 out for September-November cycle; check key dates here.<p><strong>Who are the top scorers?</strong></p><p>ICAI also announced the All India rank holders for the CA Intermediate Examination.</p><p>Shardul Shekhar Vichare from Dombivli secured the All India First Rank by scoring 531 out of 600 marks, translating to 88.50 per cent.</p><p>The second rank was secured by Abhinav Satheesh from Kochi, who scored 530 marks out of 600 (88.33 per cent).</p><p>Teerth Jain from Mumbai secured the third rank with 519 marks out of 600, corresponding to 86.50 per cent.</p><p>The CA Intermediate examination is the second stage of the Chartered Accountancy course conducted by ICAI and serves as a gateway to articleship training and the final level of the programme.</p><p>Every year, lakhs of commerce graduates and students pursue the qualification, which is widely regarded as one of India's most competitive professional examinations in the fields of accounting, auditing, taxation and finance.</p>