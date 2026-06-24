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ICAI CA Intermediate May 2026 results declared, Dombivli’s Shardul Shekhar Vichare scores AIR 1

ICAI CA exam is widely regarded as one of India's most competitive professional examinations in the fields of accounting, auditing, taxation and finance.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 11:14 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 11:14 IST
EducationExamCAICAIChartered AccountantExam results

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