<p>New Delhi: Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI will embed artificial intelligence, data analytics, and other subjects in its curriculum as it works to keep pace with the evolving technological and professional changes.</p>.<p>Lakhs of students are pursuing chartered accountant programme at the Institute of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chartered-accountants">Chartered Accountants</a> of India (ICAI), which has more than five lakh members.</p>.<p>ICAI President Prasanna Kumar D in an interview to <em>PTI</em> said as technology is taking the front seat now, artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics need to be embedded into the subjects.</p>.ICAI CA exam schedule 2026 out for September-November cycle; check key dates here.<p>The institute has recently formed the Committee for Review of Education and Training (CRET), which is expected to finalise its recommendations, including updates for the curriculum, in the coming months.</p>.<p>"We have formed the CRET. It is working to review the entire curriculum like what syllabus and subject need to be changed and training (articleship)," Kumar said.</p>.<p>Currently, various subjects, including AI, data analytics, ESG, and sustainability are not part of the CA curriculum.</p>.<p>"For an engineer, AI is a separate subject but for us, AI is not a subject but without AI, no chartered accountant can survive. Be it in employment or in practice, AI is a must," Kumar, who took over as President in February, said.</p>.<p>In recent years, the accountancy profession has witnessed a major transformation with the increasing focus on non-financial reporting, ESG disclosures, AI, data analytics, and forensic auditing.</p>.<p>The CRET will work on integrating emerging technological and professional aspects into the CA curriculum.</p>.<p>In 2023, the institute launched the New Scheme of Education and Training.</p>.<p>The newly constituted CRET will look into four aspects -- CA curriculum, practical training, soft skills & communication and assessment (examinations).</p>.<p>Kumar said by December, CRET will complete its work and recommendations will be put up for public exposure.</p>.<p>Updates in the CA curriculum are expected to be implemented from 2028.</p>