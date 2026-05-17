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ICAI to embed AI, data analytics in Chartered Accountancy curriculum

The CRET will work on integrating emerging technological and professional aspects into the CA curriculum.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 10:44 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 10:44 IST
India NewsEducationArtificial IntelligenceICAIChartered Accountant

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