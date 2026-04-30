<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cisce">Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations</a> (CISCE) has declared the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/icse">Indian Certificate of Secondary Education</a> (ICSE Class 10) and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/isc">Indian School Certificate</a> (ISC Class 12) 2026 results on Thursday, April 30, at 11:00 am, as per the official notification issued on April 29.</p><p>This year, the ICSE Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 17 to March 30, 2026, while the ISC Class 12 examinations were held from February 12 to April 6, 2026.</p><p>With the results out, the council has also outlined detailed steps for accessing results, along with timelines for recheck, re-evaluation, and improvement examinations.</p><p><strong>How to check ICSE, ISC results?</strong></p><p>Students can access their results through the official CISCE website or the results portal, by following these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Select either ‘ICSE’ or ‘ISC’ from the course options.</p></li><li><p>Enter Unique ID and Index Number.</p></li><li><p>Click submit to access the scorecard.</p></li><li><p>A print option will be available on the result page.</p></li><li><p>Download and save a copy for future reference.</p></li></ol><p>Results are also accessible via DigiLocker, where students need to enter their credentials including index number, unique ID, and date of birth.</p>.'Everything is fine': CBSE junks reports of glitches in Class 12 answer sheets evaluation.<p><strong>Recheck window opens May 1</strong></p><p>Students who wish to request a recheck of their answer scripts can apply between May 1 and May 4, 2026. The recheck process involves only a verification of marks, ensuring that all answers have been evaluated, totals are correct, and marks have been accurately recorded.</p><p>If, after this, students are not satisfied and want their answers to be reassessed, they can opt for the re-evaluation process, where the answer scripts are reviewed again by an examiner.</p><p>The application can be submitted through the ‘Public Services’ section on the CISCE website by logging into the service portal. Both ISC and ICSE students will be required to pay a fee of Rs 1000 per subject while submitting their applications</p><p>The recheck results are expected in the first week of June 2026.</p><p><strong>Re-evaluation process: What students should know</strong></p><p>If students are not satisfied with their recheck results, they can apply for re-evaluation.</p><p>The application window will open one day after recheck results are declared and will remain open for three days only.</p><p>Students will be required to pay a fee of Rs 1,500 while submitting the re-evaluation request. Results will be declared within three weeks.</p><p>The council has clarified that re-evaluation fees are non-refundable.</p>.Telangana SSC Class 10 exam results out; 95.15% success rate recorded.<p><strong>Improvement exams from June 15</strong></p><p>Students looking to improve their scores can appear for the improvement examination in the same year.</p><p>The registration window for the improvement examination will be open from May 8 to May 14, 2026. The exams are scheduled to commence from June 15, 2026 onwards, and students will be allowed to appear for a maximum of three subjects.</p><p>The improvement exam results are likely to be declared by the last week of July 2026.</p><p><strong>Important dates</strong></p><ul><li><p>Recheck application: May 1 - May 4</p></li><li><p>Recheck result: First week of June</p></li><li><p>Re-evaluation application: Opens after recheck result (3-day window)</p></li><li><p>Re-evaluation result: By end of June / early July</p></li><li><p>Improvement exam: From June 15</p></li><li><p>Improvement result: Last week of July</p></li></ul><p><strong>Result documents and school access</strong></p><p>CISCE has stated that official result documents will be dispatched to schools through their respective conveners. Schools will also be able to access tabulation registers via the CAREERS portal.</p><p>For any queries related to results, schools can contact CISCE via <em><ins><a href="mailto:helpdesk@cisce.org">helpdesk@cisce.org</a></ins></em> or 1800-203-2414.</p>