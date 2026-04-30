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ICSE, ISC 2026 results out today: Here’s all you need to know

ICSE Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 17 to March 30, 2026, while the ISC Class 12 examinations were held from February 12 to April 6, 2026.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 05:38 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 05:06 IST
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