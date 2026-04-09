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II PU results 2026 | Mysuru records 84.8% pass rate, slips in ranking; Hassan tops with 89.71%, Mandya at 88.85%

BGS PU College in Kuvempu Nagar, Mysuru, managed by Sri Adichunchanagiri Education Trust of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt, has achieved a 100% pass percentage in the 2026 2nd PUC annual examinations.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 17:09 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 17:09 IST
India NewsMandyaMysuruHassanII PU results

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