<p>Mysuru: The overall pass percentage of all four districts in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> region - Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts has improved in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/puc-results">Exam 1 - second PU results</a>, which was announced by the department of Pre-University Education, on Thursday. </p>.<p>However, Mysuru, which was in the 12th slot last year, has been pushed to the 18th place this year, even though the pass percentage has improved. Mysuru district could not achieve the target of reaching the top 10 slots.</p>.<p>Mysuru district, which got 74.30% pass percentage in 2025, has improved and has achieved 84.80%, in 2026. Mandya district, which got 73.27% last year has achieved 88.85% this year. Hassan district, which got the pass percentage of 77.56% has improved and got 89.71%. Chamarajanagar district, which got 73.97% last year has got 84.68% this year.</p>.<p><strong>Achievers</strong></p><p>D S Dhanvi, who secured the third place in the Science stream, K Chitraspoorthi, who bagged fourth place in Commerce stream and Hira M Kambali, who bagged first place in Arts stream, have brought laurels to Mysuru district.</p><p>Dhanvi of Sadvidya Semi-Residential PU College in Vijayanagar, with 597 marks, is Mysuru district topper. She is the daughter of D P Sudhanva, a Physics lecturer of the same college and N S Kusuma, also a Physics lecturer at Abhi College.</p><p>Dhanvi has scored 100 marks each in Physics, Mathematics, Computer Science, and Sanskrit, 99 marks in Chemistry, and 98 marks in English. She dreams of doing aeronautical engineering. "I never went to tuition. I used to study for 3 to 4 hours every day. I could achieve this only due to the encouragement of my parents and teachers”, she said. </p>.<p><strong>Commerce</strong></p><p>K Chitra Spoorthy, district topper in Commerce stream, has secured 597 marks out of 600. She has scored 100 marks each in Statistics, Mathematics, Accountancy, and Business Studies, 99 in English, and 98 in Kannada.</p>.Karnataka PUC II results announced: Record 81.58% students pass.<p>Her father K S Krishnamurthy has a puja articles shop in Nanjangud and mother Jyothi K Murthy a homemaker. “I used to commute from Nanjangud to college everyday. I used to study from 3.30 am to 5.30 am. I did not go for any tuition. I wish become a Chartered Accountant (CA)”, she said.</p>.<p><strong>Arts</strong></p><p>Heera M Kambali of Marimallappa PU College has topped the district in Arts, with 590 marks. A native of Karajagi village of Haveri, she was staying in her uncle’s house in Mysuru. I want to do an LLB course and serve as a lawyer, said Heera.</p>.<p><strong>BGS PU College excels</strong></p><p>BGS PU College in Kuvempu Nagar, Mysuru, managed by Sri Adichunchanagiri Education Trust of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mutt, has achieved a 100% pass percentage in the 2026 2nd PUC annual examinations. M Harshika as emerged topper of the college, by scoring 596 marks.</p>