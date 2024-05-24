IIM-B opens UG courses, launches online BBA programme

IIM-B Director Prof Rishikesha T. Krishnan said on Friday the move marked a shift from the institute’s core PG programmes and was focused on creating a workforce at the undergraduate level that has a wider perspective and skills that enable them to contribute to the economy.

“The online programme facilitates greater access and brings down the costs. As an institute, we’ve been offering high-quality online education for over 10 years and are now mature enough to offer full-fledged programmes,” he told reporters.

Five-year integrated management programmes – spread over three UG and two postgraduate years – are offered by other IIMs.

135 credits, 60 courses:

With 45 credits awarded each year, the programme allows participants to exit after year 1 with a certificate, year 2 with a diploma, and year 3 with the degree. It covers 60 courses and has more than 50 faculty members engaged as instructors. IIM-B will call for applications by June 15.

“The courses will feature asynchronous (recorded) content. This makes the programme flexible. It can accommodate people from different streams – those who pursue degrees in other subjects simultaneously and want to acquire digital skills as well as candidates who look at this as their primary degree,” Prof Krishnan said.

IIM-B estimates that growth in India’s digital economy – projected to reach $1 trillion – will set off demand for over two million jobs that require digital skills. The BBA DBE is designed to bridge the gap between youth in non-urban areas and educational programmes that can make them industry-ready. It comes with internship and networking opportunities.

Prof Krishnan said the programme has the potential to prepare the students to be entrepreneurs or secure employment in startups, digital enterprises, and traditional businesses in digital transition. The institute plans to make the programme engaging and interactive by incorporating games and simulated content.