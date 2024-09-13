IIM-Ranchi integrates science-based happiness course into management education

IIM Ranchi has started offering a science-based study of happiness as part of its management education. It is a compulsory three-credit course for the MBA students, while it is an elective three-credit course for the PhD students. The courses are provided by a Mind Lab on campus, according to a report in The Hindu.

Happiness is often understood only as an art through practices such as meditation and expressing gratitude, “but here at IIM Ranchi, we also talk about the science of happiness and explain through proven research how happiness affects neural functioning,” The publication quoted Prof Tanusree Dutta, Dean Academics, IIM Ranchi.